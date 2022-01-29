Region records 100 more COVID-19 deaths as virus spreads rapidly across state

A total of 100 more people died from coronavirus in Northwest Indiana in a one-week period, according to data from the Indiana Department of Health.

Statistics updated Friday showed that there have been a total of 1,580 deaths in Lake County, 493 in Porter County, 319 in LaPorte County, 62 in Newton County and 120 in Jasper County.

Last Friday, Lake County reported 1,517 deaths, meaning an additional 63 people have died of the virus in the county in a seven-day period, statistics show. In a one-week period, Porter County reported 17 new deaths, LaPorte County had 13 more, Newton County had three more and Jasper County had four more.

In total, COVID-19 has killed a total of 20,508 Hoosiers since the start of the pandemic, indicating an additional 516 deaths statewide in the last seven days, Friday data showed.

State health records show a total of 2,892 Hoosiers were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the Indiana Department of Health. Currently 31.3% of ICU beds are in use by coronavirus patients with only 11.6% of ICU beds in the state available.

The color-coded classifications for Indiana's 92 counties has all of counties still in the worst-possible red rating for the second week, showing a continuing increase of infections.

The red rating indicates an uncontrolled spread of coronavirus, which is classified as 200 or more positive cases per every 100,000 residents.

Across state lines, a total of 7,627 residents in Calumet City and 6,566 residents in Lansing have tested positive for the virus.

State health officials are urging Hoosiers age 5 and up to reduce their chances of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death by getting vaccinated against COVID-19, or by getting a COVID-19 booster shot for those previously vaccinated, as soon as possible.

The free COVID-19 vaccine is available, in most cases without an appointment, at 1,488 locations across the state, including retail pharmacies, health clinics and hospitals.

Records show that 55.9% of Hoosiers age 5 and up, the state's eligible population, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including 54.9% of eligible Lake County residents, 60.5% in Porter County, 55.4% in LaPorte County, 40.7% in Newton County and 45.7% in Jasper County.

So far, a total of 1,657,284 people have received a booster shot statewide.

A complete list of COVID-19 vaccine sites is available online at ourshot.in.gov.

