Region records 12 more deaths in week span, COVID data shows

The weekly death toll continues to decrease as infections rates drop throughout the state, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The majority of Indiana counties are in the best blue designations on the color-coded map indicating the rate of COVID-19 infection in Indiana residents.

The color-coded classifications for Indiana's 92 counties showed that 78 counties are in the blue rating, indicating less than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents each week. Currently, 14 counties are in the yellow rating. There are no counties in the red or orange ratings.

As of Friday, Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Jasper counties were all in the blue rating. Newton County was in the yellow rating, indicating 10 to 99 case per 100,000 residents in a weekly basis.

On Feb. 19, 42 counties were in the worse-possible red rating, which indicated an uncontrolled spread of the virus.

State health records indicate a total of 383 Hoosiers were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday in Indiana. A month ago on Feb. 12, it was reported that a total of 1,185 Hoosiers had been hospitalized.

Currently only 3.2% of ICU beds are in use by coronavirus patients with 22.1% of ICU beds in the state available.

As of Friday, a total of 12 more people died from COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana in a one-week period, according to data from the Indiana Department of Health.

Statistics updated Friday showed that there have been a total of 1,725 coronavirus-attributed deaths in Lake County, 532 in Porter County, 356 in LaPorte County, 66 in Newton County and 140 in Jasper County.

In a one-week period, Lake County reported 6 new deaths, Porter County reported two more deaths, LaPorte County recorded two more and Jasper County had two additional deaths.

In total, COVID-19 has killed a total of 22,262 Hoosiers since the start of the pandemic, indicating an additional 116 deaths statewide in the last seven days, Friday data showed.

Across state lines, a total of 7,834 residents in Calumet City and 6,801 residents in Lansing have tested positive for the virus.

Records show that 56.8% of Hoosiers age 5 and up, the state's eligible population, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including 56% of eligible Lake County residents, 61.6% in Porter County, 56.4% in LaPorte County, 41.2% in Newton County and 46.4% in Jasper County.

So far, a total of 1,731,958 people have received a booster shot statewide.

A complete list of COVID-19 vaccine sites is available online at ourshot.in.gov.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.