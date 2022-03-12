Region records 22 more deaths in week span, COVID data shows

The majority of Indiana counties are now in the best blue designations on the color-coded map indicating the rate of COVID-19 infection in Indiana residents.

The color-coded classifications for Indiana's 92 counties showed that 56 counties are in the blue rating, indicating less than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents each week. Currently, 36 counties are in the yellow rating.

There are no counties in the red rating, which indicates an uncontrolled spread of coronavirus with 200 or more positive cases per every 100,000 residents.

As of Friday, Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties were all in the blue rating.

A month ago on Feb. 12, 88 counties were in the red rating, showing a rapid improvement in infection rates across the state.

State health records indicate a total of 522 Hoosiers were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday in Indiana, according to the Indiana Department of Health. A month ago on Feb. 12, it was reported that a total of 1,765 Hoosiers had been hospitalized.

Currently only 4.4% of ICU beds are in use by coronavirus patients with 22.8% of ICU beds in the state available.

As of Friday, a total of 22 more people died from COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana in a one-week period, according to data from the Indiana Department of Health.

Statistics updated Friday showed that there have been a total of 1,719 coronavirus-attributed deaths in Lake County, 530 in Porter County, 354 in LaPorte County, 66 in Newton County and 138 in Jasper County.

In a one-week period, Lake County reported 16 new deaths, Porter County reported one more death, LaPorte County recorded four more and Jasper County had one additional death.

In total, COVID-19 has killed a total of 22,262 Hoosiers since the start of the pandemic, indicating an additional 152 deaths statewide in the last seven days, Friday data showed.

Across state lines, a total of 7,809 residents in Calumet City and 6,781 residents in Lansing have tested positive for the virus.

Records show that 56.7% of Hoosiers age 5 and up, the state's eligible population, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including 55.9% of eligible Lake County residents, 61.6% in Porter County, 56.3% in LaPorte County, 41.2% in Newton County and 46.4% in Jasper County.

So far, a total of 1,726,749 people have received a booster shot statewide.

A complete list of COVID-19 vaccine sites is available online at ourshot.in.gov.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.