Region records 65 more COVID-19 deaths in week, data shows

A total of 65 more people died from COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana in a one-week period, according to data from the Indiana Department of Health.

Statistics updated Friday showed that there have been a total of 1,658 coronavirus-attributed deaths in Lake County, 513 in Porter County, 339 in LaPorte County, 63 in Newton County and 130 in Jasper County.

Last Friday, Lake County reported 1,621 deaths, meaning an additional 37 people have died of the virus in the county in a seven-day period, statistics show. In a one-week period, Porter County reported 14 new deaths, LaPorte County recorded 12 more and Jasper County reported two more deaths.

In total, COVID-19 has killed a total of 21,298 Hoosiers since the start of the pandemic, indicating an additional 404 deaths statewide in the last seven days, Friday data showed.

State health records show a total of 1,932 Hoosiers were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the Indiana Department of Health. Currently 20% of ICU beds are in use by coronavirus patients with only 15.3% of ICU beds in the state available.

The color-coded classifications for Indiana's 92 counties now has 88 counties in the worst-possible red rating. The red rating indicates an uncontrolled spread of coronavirus, which is classified as 200 or more positive cases per every 100,000 residents.

Lake County has shifted to the orange rating, indicating there are 100 to 199 new cases per 100,000 residents each week. Pulaski, LaGrange and Adams counties are the only other counties in the orange rating.

Across state lines, a total of 7,713 residents in Calumet City and 6,698 residents in Lansing have tested positive for the virus.

State health officials are urging Hoosiers age 5 and up to reduce their chances of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death by getting vaccinated against COVID-19, or by getting a COVID-19 booster shot for those previously vaccinated, as soon as possible.

The free COVID-19 vaccine is available, in most cases without an appointment, at 1,488 locations across the state, including retail pharmacies, health clinics and hospitals.

Records show that 56.3% of Hoosiers age 5 and up, the state's eligible population, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including 55.4% of eligible Lake County residents, 61% in Porter County, 55.9% in LaPorte County, 401% in Newton County and 46% in Jasper County.

So far, a total of 1,689,829 people have received a booster shot statewide.

A complete list of COVID-19 vaccine sites is available online at ourshot.in.gov.

