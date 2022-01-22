 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Region records 98 more COVID-19 deaths as virus spreads rapidly across state
Indiana covid map Jan 22

All of the state's counties were in the red designation as of Friday. 

 Anna Ortiz

A total of 98 more people died from coronavirus in Northwest Indiana in a one-week period, according to data from the Indiana Department of Health. 

Statistics updated Friday showed that there have been a total of 1,517 deaths in Lake County, 476 in Porter County, 306 in LaPorte County, 59 in Newton County and 116 in Jasper County.

Last Friday, Lake County reported 1,451 deaths, meaning an additional 66 people have died of the virus in the county in a seven-day period, statistics show. In a one-week period, Porter County reported 20 new deaths, LaPorte County had seven more, Newton County had two more and Jasper County had three more. 

Allison Paul, interim CEO and Chief Nursing Officer for HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, speaks about the situation for Illinois hospitals being overwhelmed by the latest COVID-19 surge. She said nurses are exhausted. "Our nurses have experienced genuine trauma from which they are trying to heal, but we are preparing for another battle again," she said.

In total, COVID-19 has killed a total of 19,992 Hoosiers since the start of the pandemic, indicating an additional 501 deaths statewide in the last seven days, Friday data showed. 

State health records show a total of 3,057 Hoosiers were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the Indiana Department of Health. Currently 33.1% of ICU beds are in use by coronavirus patients with only 9.6% of ICU beds in the state available. 

The color-coded classifications for Indiana's 92 counties has all of counties in the worst-possible red rating, showing a continuing increase of infections. 

The red rating indicates an uncontrolled spread of coronavirus, which is classified as 200 or more positive cases per every 100,000 residents. 

"The timing of this could not have been worse," said Dr. Marc Shelton, SVP and chief clinical officer for HSHS. His comments came as the hospital system reported a record high of 303 patients being treated for COVID-19.

Across state lines, a total of 7,302 residents in Calumet City and 6,272 residents in Lansing have tested positive for the virus. 

State health officials are urging Hoosiers age 5 and up to reduce their chances of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death by getting vaccinated against COVID-19, or by getting a COVID-19 booster shot for those previously vaccinated, as soon as possible.

The free COVID-19 vaccine is available, in most cases without an appointment, at 1,488 locations across the state, including retail pharmacies, health clinics and hospitals.

Records show more than 3.62 million Hoosiers age 5 and up, or 55.6% of the state's eligible population, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including 54.5% of eligible Lake County residents, 60.2% in Porter County, 55.2% in LaPorte County, 40.5% in Newton County and 45.4% in Jasper County. 

So far, a total of 1,622,131 people have received a booster shot statewide.

A complete list of COVID-19 vaccine sites is available online at ourshot.in.gov

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

