Region records 98 more COVID-19 deaths as virus spreads rapidly across state

A total of 98 more people died from coronavirus in Northwest Indiana in a one-week period, according to data from the Indiana Department of Health.

Statistics updated Friday showed that there have been a total of 1,517 deaths in Lake County, 476 in Porter County, 306 in LaPorte County, 59 in Newton County and 116 in Jasper County.

Last Friday, Lake County reported 1,451 deaths, meaning an additional 66 people have died of the virus in the county in a seven-day period, statistics show. In a one-week period, Porter County reported 20 new deaths, LaPorte County had seven more, Newton County had two more and Jasper County had three more.

In total, COVID-19 has killed a total of 19,992 Hoosiers since the start of the pandemic, indicating an additional 501 deaths statewide in the last seven days, Friday data showed.

State health records show a total of 3,057 Hoosiers were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the Indiana Department of Health. Currently 33.1% of ICU beds are in use by coronavirus patients with only 9.6% of ICU beds in the state available.