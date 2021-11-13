Region reports 20 more coronavirus deaths in 1 week

Another 20 people in the Region were reported dead from COVID-19 this week, according to updated statistics Friday from the Indiana Department of Health.
In the past seven days, Lake County saw 12 additional deaths; Porter County recorded four more deaths; LaPorte County had three more and one more person died from the illness in Newton County, since data last reported on Nov. 6.
A total of 16,518 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease since the start of the pandemic, including 1,201 in Lake County; 373 in Porter County; 256 in LaPorte County; 87 in Jasper County; and 52 in Newton County, according to ISDH data updated Friday afternoon.
Statewide, 2,807 new positive cases were reported Friday. This brings the state's total number of positive tests to 1,049,575.
The statewide seven-day positivity rate for all tests decreased from 16.8% to 16.3% in the last two weeks. All data were provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.
Across the state line, Calumet City reported 4,787 cases, and Lansing reported 4,202 cases on Friday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were 7.9% in Lake County; 11.5% in Porter County; 11.2% in LaPorte County; 7.3% in Jasper County; and 13.4% in Newton County.
Currently Lake and Porter counties are in the moderate yellow designation, on the state's COVID-19 advisory map, which is updated every Wednesday.
LaPorte and Jasper counties are in the orange category on the state's COVID-19 advisory map, which means the community's spread is approaching high levels of COVID-19 as measured by weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the testing positivity rate.
Newton County is now in the red designation, the highest rating showing 200 or more weekly cases per 100,000 residents.
According to the Indiana Department of Health, 57.6% of Indiana residents age 12 and up have been vaccinated against COVID-19, or about 3.39 million Hoosiers.
In Northwest Indiana, records show the vaccination rate through Friday was 51% in Lake County, 56.5% in Porter County, 51.6% in LaPorte County, 37.8% in Newton County, and 42.1% in Jasper County.
The amount of booster shots received statewide continues to climb with a total of 543,750 doses administered. Localized data for booster shots are not yet available on the health department site.
Hoosiers can get the free COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment, or a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, at 1,113 locations across the state, including retail pharmacies, health clinics, local health departments and hospitals.
A full list of COVID-19 vaccine distribution sites is available online at ourshot.in.gov or by calling "211."