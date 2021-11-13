Region reports 20 more coronavirus deaths in 1 week

Another 20 people in the Region were reported dead from COVID-19 this week, according to updated statistics Friday from the Indiana Department of Health.

In the past seven days, Lake County saw 12 additional deaths; Porter County recorded four more deaths; LaPorte County had three more and one more person died from the illness in Newton County, since data last reported on Nov. 6.

A total of 16,518 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease since the start of the pandemic, including 1,201 in Lake County; 373 in Porter County; 256 in LaPorte County; 87 in Jasper County; and 52 in Newton County, according to ISDH data updated Friday afternoon.

Statewide, 2,807 new positive cases were reported Friday. This brings the state's total number of positive tests to 1,049,575.

The statewide seven-day positivity rate for all tests decreased from 16.8% to 16.3% in the last two weeks. All data were provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 4,787 cases, and Lansing reported 4,202 cases on Friday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.