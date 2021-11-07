Region reports 41 more coronavirus deaths

Another 41 people in the Region were reported dead from COVID-19 over the past two weeks, according to updated statistics Friday from the Indiana Department of Health.

In the past two weeks, Lake County saw 23 additional deaths; Porter County recorded four more deaths; LaPorte County had three more; three more died in Newton County and eight more people died from the illness in Jasper County, since data reported on Oct. 22.

A total of 16,336 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease since the start of the pandemic, including 1,189 in Lake County; 369 in Porter County; 253 in LaPorte County; 87 in Jasper County; and 51 in Newton County, according to ISDH data updated Friday afternoon.

Statewide, 2,358 new positive cases were reported Friday. This brings the state's total number of positive tests to 1,030,291.

The statewide seven-day positivity rate for all tests decreased from 16.8% to 15.5% in the last two weeks. All data were provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 4,736 cases, and Lansing reported 4,160 cases on Friday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.