Region reports 41 more coronavirus deaths

Another 41 people in the Region were reported dead from COVID-19 over the past two weeks, according to updated statistics Friday from the Indiana Department of Health.
In the past two weeks, Lake County saw 23 additional deaths; Porter County recorded four more deaths; LaPorte County had three more; three more died in Newton County and eight more people died from the illness in Jasper County, since data reported on Oct. 22.
A total of 16,336 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease since the start of the pandemic, including 1,189 in Lake County; 369 in Porter County; 253 in LaPorte County; 87 in Jasper County; and 51 in Newton County, according to ISDH data updated Friday afternoon.
Statewide, 2,358 new positive cases were reported Friday. This brings the state's total number of positive tests to 1,030,291.
The statewide seven-day positivity rate for all tests decreased from 16.8% to 15.5% in the last two weeks. All data were provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.
Across the state line, Calumet City reported 4,736 cases, and Lansing reported 4,160 cases on Friday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were 7.3% in Lake County; 8.4% in Porter County; 9.7% in LaPorte County; 12.5% in Jasper County; and 11.1% in Newton County.
Currently Lake and Porter counties are in the moderate yellow designation, on the state's COVID-19 advisory map, which is updated every Wednesday.
LaPorte, Jasper and Newton counties are in the orange category on the state's COVID-19 advisory map, which means the community's spread is approaching high levels of COVID-19 as measured by weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the testing positivity rate.
One county, Fayette, is in the best possible blue rating, with the majority of the counties being in the orange zone.
According to the Indiana Department of Health, 57.6% of Indiana residents age 12 and up have been vaccinated against COVID-19, or 3.37 million Hoosiers.
In Northwest Indiana, records show the vaccination rate through Friday was 50.9% in Lake County, 56.3% in Porter County, 51.5% in LaPorte County, 37.7% in Newton County, and 42.1% in Jasper County.
The amount of booster shots received statewide continues to climb with a total of 445,871 doses administered. Localized numbers for booster shots are not yet available on the health department site.
Hoosiers can get the free COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment, or a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, at 1,113 locations across the state, including retail pharmacies, health clinics, local health departments, and hospitals.
Last week, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed two executive orders continuing Indiana's public health emergency due to the coronavirus until at least Dec. 1.
The governor's new order empowered Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, to issue a standing authorization for the administration of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11, assuming such use is endorsed, as expected, by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
A full list of COVID-19 vaccine distribution sites is available online at ourshot.in.gov.