Region sees COVID-19 death toll surge; medical organizations urge vaccinations

Over this past week, 49 more deaths have been attributed to coronavirus in Northwest Indiana, health department data said.

In the midst of a nationwide increase in cases, several national medical associations have called for Americans to get vaccinated and get booster shots during the holiday season.

“As the delta variant and new omicron variant contribute to a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the county, we double down on our call for all eligible Americans to get vaccinated and to get their booster shots," said Kelly Jakubek, of the American Medical Association.

The American Hospital Association and American Nurses Association joined on the call to action, spotlighting the impact the pandemic has had on the medical community, those who have suffered severe symptoms and those who have lost loved ones.

"Science has shown that receiving a booster shot decreases your chance of contracting COVID-19, getting severely sick, ending up in the hospital or dying," Jakubek stated. "As families get together for the holidays, now is the time to do your part to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community."