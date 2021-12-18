Region sees COVID-19 death toll surge; medical organizations urge vaccinations

Over this past week, 49 more deaths have been attributed to coronavirus in Northwest Indiana, health department data said.
In the midst of a nationwide increase in cases, several national medical associations have called for Americans to get vaccinated and get booster shots during the holiday season.
“As the delta variant and new omicron variant contribute to a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the county, we double down on our call for all eligible Americans to get vaccinated and to get their booster shots," said Kelly Jakubek, of the American Medical Association.
The American Hospital Association and American Nurses Association joined on the call to action, spotlighting the impact the pandemic has had on the medical community, those who have suffered severe symptoms and those who have lost loved ones.
"Science has shown that receiving a booster shot decreases your chance of contracting COVID-19, getting severely sick, ending up in the hospital or dying," Jakubek stated. "As families get together for the holidays, now is the time to do your part to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community."
In total, COVID-19 has killed 17,757 Hoosiers since the start of the pandemic, Friday data showed. Seven days ago, that number stood at 17,400.
This includes a total of 1,298 deaths in Lake County, 395 in Porter County, 277 in LaPorte County, 55 in Newton County and 96 in Jasper County, as of Friday, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
State health records show a total of 3,058 Hoosiers were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday. Currently 34.8% of ICU beds are in use by coronavirus patients with 12.5% of ICU beds in the state available.
The color-coded classifications for Indiana's 92 counties has 46 counties in the worst-possible red rating and 46 in the orange designation, with none of the counties in the blue or yellow designations, showing a continuing increase of infections.
The worst-possible red rating indicates an uncontrolled spread of coronavirus, which is classified as 200 or more positive cases per every 100,000 residents.
Lake County is currently in the orange designation, which indicates a 10% to 14.9% positivity rate. Currently Porter County, LaPorte County, Jasper County and Newton County are in the red rating.
Across state lines, a total of 5,266 residents in Calumet City and 4,618 residents in Lansing have tested positive for the virus.
State health officials are urging Hoosiers age 5 and up to reduce their chances of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death by getting vaccinated against COVID-19, or by getting a COVID-19 booster shot for those previously vaccinated, as soon as possible.
The free COVID-19 vaccine is available, in most cases without an appointment, at 1,488 locations across the state, including retail pharmacies, health clinics and hospitals.
Records show more than 3.5 million Hoosiers age 5 and up, or 54.1% of the state's eligible population, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including 52.8% of eligible Lake County residents, 58.5% in Porter County, 53.4% in LaPorte County, 39.4% in Newton County and 43.8% in Jasper County.
So far, a total of 1,163,179 people have received a booster shot statewide.
A complete list of COVID-19 vaccine sites is available online at ourshot.in.gov.