Regional Health Systems offering life-saving Narcan to public

Dr. Warren Fournier with Regional Health Systems has seen patients overdose while in the process of checking in for rehab for opioid abuse, requiring swift intervention.

"We've had to administer Narcan three times over the past couple of months on the grounds," he said. "They came in high. It's a strong addiction. If the service is admitting them into the residential unit, they may go on one last bender before coming in."

Now Regional Health Systems is making the live-saving medicine Narcan available to the public for free, for anyone to use.

The Merrillville-based health care provider, a member of Regional Care Group, has installed three NaloxBoxes across Lake County. The NaloxBox are located outside Regional Health Services buildings in Merrillville, Hammond and East Chicago. Each has free doses of a nasal spray that can be used for emergency treatment during an overdose.

"There's absolutely an epidemic," Fournier said. "We've seen a lot of overdose deaths. We've been seeing a lot of fentanyl in the tox screens. Our clients don't know that fentanyl is pouring in. It's the most powerful opioid and it's being produced synthetically and mixed into heroin because it's cheaper. It's everywhere and people are in danger. They don't know what they're getting."

Anyone can swing by to one of the sites and get naloxone to reverse an opioid overdose, which can result from any opioid, including prescription drugs. It's part of a statewide project by Overdose Lifeline and the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Division of Mental Health and Addiction.

“These boxes will be installed on the outside of the building and will hold six Narcan kits,” said Kathy Hartman-McCarthy, service director of Adult Acute Intensive Services at Regional Health Systems. “Anyone can drive up and pick up a Narcan kit without entering the building.”

Amanda Morrison, manager of Geminus Prevention Services and Supporting Addiction Free Environments, wrote the grant that secured the Indiana Department of Health funding to procure the boxes with the life-saving naloxone.

“Within our prevention department and through the SAFE coalition we were seeing a great need for this resource as opioid overdoses were increasing every year,” Morrison said. “So SAFE stepped up and applied to receive Narcan through the Indiana Department of Health.”

Overdose Lifeline Inc. plans to install 215 NaloxBoxes across the state to combat the opioid epidemic. They will be frequently checked and restocked as needed.

“Making overdose response tools like naloxone readily available to any Hoosier who may encounter an individual suffering from an overdose is critical in addressing the drug epidemic,” said Douglas Huntsinger, executive director for drug prevention, treatment and enforcement for the state of Indiana. “We’re committed to raising awareness about the need for bystanders to carry this life-saving drug, which is why we’ve made it available via so many avenues, oftentimes at no cost to Hoosiers.”

Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties had more than 2,000 overdose drug deaths last year, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

"It affects people from all walks of life," Fournier said. "Younger people are more vulnerable as they want to try things and think they are invincible. But we come across patients of all ages. Many older people got addicted for pain maintenance, because of aches and pains. In many cases, they discovered heroin was much cheaper."

The opioid epidemic took off nationwide about 10 to 15 years ago when doctors were being pushed more to treat pain and prescribing more pain medications. People got addicted to prescription opioids and then often turned to street drugs.

"Harm reduction initiatives started at the state and federal levels," Fournier said. "Monies became available to provide naloxone. It dislodges the opiates from the receptors, which also leads to instant withdrawal."

People are more likely to seek help if revived from an overdose.

"You want to strike while the iron is hot," he said. "People are terrified. They might have died. And they're in withdrawal, where you feel terrible and want to die."

Regional Health Systems has been giving discharged patients naloxone kits and fentanyl test strips. The kits are easy to use and don't require any special training.

It's a nasal spray that's easy and intuitive to use.

"We give it to family members of residential patients," he said. "It's easy to use and life-saving if they've lost consciousness."

Efforts to distribute the life-saving medication have grown more widely in recent years. It's often supplied to EMTs, firefighters and police officers across Northwest Indiana. The Lake County Sheriff's Department's Police Assisted Recovery Initiative distributed nearly 170 kits last year to anyone from the general public who requested one, spokesperson Pam Jones said.

But keeping them in boxes outside buildings for anyone to take at all hours helps eliminate the stigma that might prevent some from seeking a means to help their loved ones.

"It's confidential," Fournier said. "We keep it anonymous and very discreet. Family members can take them, loved ones, people whose partners are addicted."

Each site is stocked with six kits. People can take as many as they need as they check to restock them every day.

"I've heard of parents walking into their son's room and finding them unconscious. Fortunately, they had a kit in their house to get them treated after their rescue," Fournier said. "It's basically respiratory depression that kills them. They literally forgot to breathe. It ejects opiates from the brain receptors. If the opiate is the key, it pulls the key out of the lock and gums up the lock. It's a lifesaver. It's a game-changer. If needed, people should keep it handy."

