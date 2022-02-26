Rokita: Not malpractice to prescribe ivermectin, other off-label drugs to treat COVID-19

Hoosier physicians and other health care providers generally can prescribe ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 in willing patients and it won't be considered malpractice in most circumstances, according to Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita.

In a 10-page official opinion, Rokita said the off-label use of ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 is similar to the widespread use of other prescription drugs to treat medical conditions not explicitly listed on their FDA-approved labels.

Rokita said that under federal law authorized health care providers may prescribe medication for an off-label use when they judge it's medically appropriate for their patients.

At the same time, Rokita said off-label use, while common, is not necessarily safe, and any provider should be cognizant of the risks and benefits of off-label prescription medications, and communicate that information to the patient, to reduce the provider's liability should some sort of harm occur.

"The mere act of prescribing a medication off-label will not generally be considered malpractice; a patient must also establish that by doing so, he or she was harmed, and the health care provider deviated from an accepted standard of practice," Rokita said.

Regarding ivermectin and hydroxychloroquin, two anti-parasitic drugs, Rokita said there's no consensus among scientists and public health experts concerning the safety and efficacy of either treatment in connection with COVID-19.

As a result, Rokita said it's reasonable to believe prescribing them off-label to treat COVID-19 likely would fall within the standard of care expected from a health care provider, so long as the provider advises each patient about the off-label use and potential risks.

"The office of the attorney general sees no reason, based on the studies available at this time, to distinguish off-label prescribing of medications for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19 from the off-label prescribing of medications for other illnesses and conditions," Rokita said.

Rokita does caution, however, that providers considering prescribing ivermectin, which also is approved to treat animals, including livestock, make sure they're giving their patients the correct dose.

"The higher animal dose could be toxic or even deadly to humans who ingest it," said Rokita, a Munster native.

Meanwhile, Rokita noted Indiana's COVID-19 shield law enacted last year provides broad legal immunity to health care providers in connection with COVID-19 treatments, unless the provider's actions constitute "gross negligence, willful or wanton misconduct, fraud, or intentional misrepresentation."

He said prescribing hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin or another FDA-approved medication for an off-label use to treat or prevent COVID-19 would be covered by the shield law, and health care providers should not incur any legal liability for responsibly doing so.

However, unless action is taken in the weeks ahead by the Republican-controlled General Assembly to extend the protection, Indiana's COVID-19 shield law is due to expire April 1, or sooner if Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb ends the state's COVID-19 public health emergency before April 1.

Either way, Rokita emphasized his official opinion "should not be construed as advocating or discouraging the prescribing or use of any particular medication or course of treatment for the prevention and/or treatment of COVID-19."

"The office of the attorney general provides legal advice, not medical advice," he said.

The Indiana Department of Health declined to specifically respond to a request for comment on the attorney general's opinion.

Instead, the state health agency simply provided a link to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration website titled: "Why You Should Not Use Ivermectin to Treat or Prevent COVID-19."

Records show Rokita's Feb. 23 opinion on the issue was requested by five state lawmakers who said they've received questions from health care providers or their constituents about legal liability associated with prescribing drugs off-label to treat COVID-19.

The lawmakers were state Sens. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton; Eric Koch, R-Bedford; and Jim Tomes, R-Wadesville; and state Reps. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour; and Elizabeth Rowray, R-Yorktown.

An official opinion by the attorney general has no force of law but typically will be taken into consideration by an Indiana court if there's a pending lawsuit relating to the issue.

