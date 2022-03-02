Rush University System for Health opening outpatient center in Munster

Rush University System for Health plans to expand its presence in Northwest Indiana by opening an outpatient center in Munster.

The Chicago-based health care provider, whose RUSH University Medical Center is ranked among the top 20 hospitals in the nation, plans to bring nationally ranked specialty care to the new Rush Munster Outpatient Center at 9200 Calumet Ave. The new medical facility is slated to open this summer.

RUSH currently has the Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush Physical Therapy medical clinic in Munster, provides cardiology in Northwest Indiana and does thoracic surgery services at Franciscan Health hospitals in Northwest Indiana. It also plans to provide telestroke services at Franciscan hospitals.

“RUSH Munster will bring outstanding patient care to Northwest Indiana, providing patients and communities with convenient access to RUSH's nationally ranked clinical programs,” said Paul E. Casey, chief medical officer at RUSH University Medical Center.

In Munster, RUSH will offer specialists in transplant services; breast surgery; ear, nose and throat; epilepsy; gastrointestinal surgery; neuro-oncology; cardiology; gynecologic oncology; plastic surgery; urogynecology; urology; and vascular services. It will offer outpatient services like imaging, stress echocardiograms, X-rays, electrocardiograms and ultrasounds.

“RUSH is committed to the communities it serves, including strong collaboration with patients’ referring physicians, and the new location will make collaborating with RUSH’s medical professionals easier for medical practitioners in the area,” Casey said. “RUSH’s new location will make it more convenient for people living and working in the Region to receive the most coordinated, advanced health care from their RUSH providers.”

U.S. News & World Report ranks RUSH's cancer specialty 45th in the country, cardiology and heart surgery 33rd, ear, nose and throat 45th, gastroenterology and GI surgery 21st and neurology and neurosurgery 3rd.

Those nationally ranked specialists will handle both general cases and complex cases referred to them at the new Northwest Indiana outpatient center.

“RUSH will continue to work closely with other providers in Northwest Indiana,” Casey said. “Our presence increases the opportunities for collaboration, plus it provides closer-to-home access for many RUSH patients already coming from the Region.”

RUSH is the second major Chicago health care provider eyeing an expansion in the growing Northwest Indiana market, which is becoming increasingly competitive. The University of Chicago also is planning a new micro-hospital in Crown Point.

