Safe Kids Day emphasizes safety, pediatric health care

More than 700 parents and children turned out for Safe Kids Day at the Dean and Barbara White Southlake YMCA in Crown Point.

They learned about how to prevent injuries, stay healthy and save lives at the free annual event that was canceled for the last two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This was the biggest event we’ve had for exhibitors,” said Marissa Adcock, Franciscan Health injury prevention coordinator. “In the past, we barely reached 25. So, we were blessed this year to have 38 organizations come and be a part of it.”

The event was organized by Safe Kids Northwest Indiana and sponsored by Franciscan Health Crown Point, Southlake YMCA, the Crown Point Community Foundation, NIPSCO and Cleveland-Cliffs.

It featured educational presentations, live entertainment, safety demonstrations, snacks and giveaways, as well as face painting, temporary tattoos, glitter and balloon twisting. Kids were able to dance to live music, play a giant operating game and hang out with Rusty from the Gary SouthShore RailCats and the Chick-fil-A Cow.

The safety demonstrations focused on bicycle safety, child passenger safety, cyber safety, first aid, home safety, medication safety, pet safety, water safety and pedestrian safety. A Mega Lung display emphasized lung health. Videos warned of the dangers of vaping. Franciscan representatives fielded pediatric health care questions.

Parents, guardians and grandparents accompanying the kids also were given the chance to sign up for the Franciscan Health Heart, Lung and AAA screening programs.

“This event is made by a lot of great community partners who care about making a difference. As the name says, Safe Kids Day is about keeping kids safe,” said Franciscan Health Foundation Executive Director Rick Peltier. “To see this turnout and the interest in the event, it makes it worth it.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.