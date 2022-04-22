Safe Kids Day returns to Southlake YMCA this weekend

CROWN POINT — Safe Kids Day will return Saturday to the Dean and Barbara White Southlake YMCA after a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The free community event staged by Safe Kids Northwest Indiana aims to celebrate kids, prevent injuries and save lives. It will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Southlake YMCA at 100 W. Burrell Drive in Crown Point.

"It returns this year with the entertainment and educational opportunities that made it such a popular community event. Enjoy an interactive concert of music and movement with ROCKIN’ with Leonardo," Franciscan Health said in a press release. "Face painting, temporary tattoos, glitter tattoos, and balloon twisting will be provided by BeeGIGGLES. Kids will also have photo opportunities with mascots from the Gary SouthShore RailCats and Chick-Fil-A."

There will be raffles, snacks and entry gifts while supplies last.

People will be able to sign up for the Franciscan Health Heart, Lung and AAA screening program. Free gifts will be offered to anyone who signs up for Franciscan Health Inspiring Women.

"Safety demonstrations will include bicycle and helmet safety, child passenger safety, cyber safety, fire safety, first-aid, home safety, medication safety, pedestrian safety, pet safety and water safety," Franciscan Health said. "Representatives of Franciscan Physician Network Pediatric Medicine will be on hand to answer health care questions."

Franciscan Health Crown Point, Southlake YMCA, the Crown Point Community Foundation, NIPSCO and Cleveland-Cliffs are sponsoring the free event.

Though the event is free, registration is required.

For more information or to register, visit fran.care/SafeKidsDay.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.