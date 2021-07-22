 Skip to main content
Scabby the Rat protected by First Amendment, National Labor Relations Board rules
urgent

Strikers man the corner of 129th and Indianapolis Boulevard with "Scabby the Rat" during the strike against BP in 2015. The National Labor Relations Board has ruled unions have a First Amendment right to display the rat.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Scabby the Rat, the giant inflatable rat unions often display at picket lines and work sites that use non-union labor in the Region, is protected by the First Amendment, a board has ruled.

The National Labor Relations Board ruled that a union did not "violate the National Labor Relations Act by displaying a 12-foot inflatable rat with red eyes, fangs, and claws and two large banners, one targeting a neutral employer, near the public entrance to a trade show."

Leggett and Platt, which makes steel wire used in mattress components at Merit Steel in Kouts, and the United Steelworkers union have petitioned for antidumping and countervailing duty orders on mattresses from Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Serbia, Thailand, Turkey, and Vietnam.

Lippert Components, an Elkhart-based RV manufacturer, filed a complaint against International Union of Operating Engineers, Local Union No. 150 after union members displayed the giant rat outside an RV trade show. The previous National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Peter Robb had charged the display was unlawfully coercive under federal labor law.

But the NLRB, an independent federal agency that protects workers, found the union workers displaying Scabby the Rat were within their constitutional rights of free speech.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

Three of the board's four members voted to dismiss the complaint. Board Chairman Lauren McFerran argued NLRB precedent required dismissal, while members John Ring and Marvin Kaplan supported dismissal on First Amendment ground, but expressed disagreement with some aspects of prior board precedent.

Board member William Emanuel dissented, having found the banner and rat display to violate labor law.

Scabby the Rat was invented by a Chicago union local in 1990 and makes regular appearances in Northwest Indiana, typically at strikes and construction sites that use non-union labor. "Scab" is union slang for strikebreakers and non-union construction workers.

Inflatables have been a common union tactic to shame employers and rally support. The Teamsters union also is displaying a giant fat cat inflatable at its picket line outside the Pepsi bottling plant in Munster.

