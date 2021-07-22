Scabby the Rat protected by First Amendment, National Labor Relations Board rules

Scabby the Rat, the giant inflatable rat unions often display at picket lines and work sites that use non-union labor in the Region, is protected by the First Amendment, a board has ruled.

The National Labor Relations Board ruled that a union did not "violate the National Labor Relations Act by displaying a 12-foot inflatable rat with red eyes, fangs, and claws and two large banners, one targeting a neutral employer, near the public entrance to a trade show."

Lippert Components, an Elkhart-based RV manufacturer, filed a complaint against International Union of Operating Engineers, Local Union No. 150 after union members displayed the giant rat outside an RV trade show. The previous National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Peter Robb had charged the display was unlawfully coercive under federal labor law.

But the NLRB, an independent federal agency that protects workers, found the union workers displaying Scabby the Rat were within their constitutional rights of free speech.

Three of the board's four members voted to dismiss the complaint. Board Chairman Lauren McFerran argued NLRB precedent required dismissal, while members John Ring and Marvin Kaplan supported dismissal on First Amendment ground, but expressed disagreement with some aspects of prior board precedent.