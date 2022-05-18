Schererville lawmaker honored as Legislator of the Year

A Northwest Indiana lawmaker has been named Legislator of the Year by the Indiana Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Association.

State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville, was recognized for his efforts to expand Hoosier access to emergency medical services through House Enrolled Act 1112, which increases the rate EMS providers are paid for treating and transporting patients covered by Indiana Medicaid.

According to Slager, the Medicaid EMS reimbursement rate had been unchanged since 1976. Slager said the low rate was making it difficult to hire qualified first responders and negatively impacting ambulance response times.

The new pay rate, which takes effect July 1, 2023, requires Indiana Medicaid pay EMS providers at a rate comparable to the higher federal Medicare rate for EMS services.

"We knew more needed to be done to ensure Hoosiers had access to emergency ambulance care," said Slager, whose House District 15 includes Dyer, Schererville, St. John and northern Hanover Township.

"This change in state law was long overdue, and I'm glad we could deliver results this session. I'll continue to look for ways to improve access and affordability to quality health care."

Kim Godden, vice president at Superior Air-Ground Ambulance Service of Indiana and legislative chairwoman of the Indiana EMS Association, said Slager is "a very worthy recipient" of the organization's Legislator of the Year award.

"Rep. Slager's work on HEA 1112, which passed unanimously and was signed into law by the governor, is a major step forward in ensuring that patients seeking ambulance services are protected and our EMS industry is supported with sufficient funding in order for our men and women on the front lines to be compensated appropriately," Godden said.

The nonpartisan Legislative Agency estimates using Medicare rates for Indiana Medicaid's EMS costs will increase state Medicaid spending by $11 million to $14 million a year.

