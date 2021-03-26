 Skip to main content
Screenings urged during National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
Screenings urged during National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Screenings urged during National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Franciscan Health Dyer is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Denise Milenkovic was diagnosed with colon cancer the week before Christmas a few years ago.

Abdominal pain turned out to be a tumor in her colon.

A CT scan caught it, and a colonoscopy confirmed it was cancerous.

“Something didn’t feel right, and I decided to go in, and that’s how they caught it,” she said.

Early intervention detected it at Stage 2. She got radiation treatment and chemotherapy at the Franciscan Health Cancer Center Munster, and then cancer surgery at Franciscan Health Dyer last year.

She's now cancer-free.

Franciscan Health is urging people to schedule screenings they may have delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic during March, which is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

The Colorectal Cancer Alliance estimates that colon cancer screenings dropped 90% during the pandemic, causing diagnoses to fall by 32%.

Missed screenings mean delayed treatment, while studies show more than 60% of colon cancer deaths could be prevented with screening.

The American Cancer Society recommends screenings beginning at age 45, which is when insurance companies must start covering colonoscopies in Indiana.

Risk factors include age, family history, polyps, a history of other cancers, ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease. Those with a family history are especially encouraged to be screened, as an estimated one in five people who develop colorectal cancer have family members who also have suffered from it.

People get diagnosed with colorectal cancer after cancerous cells that often start as polyps are found in the large intestine, usually via sigmoidoscopy or colonoscopy. 

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

