Screenings urged during National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Denise Milenkovic was diagnosed with colon cancer the week before Christmas a few years ago.

Abdominal pain turned out to be a tumor in her colon.

A CT scan caught it, and a colonoscopy confirmed it was cancerous.

“Something didn’t feel right, and I decided to go in, and that’s how they caught it,” she said.

Early intervention detected it at Stage 2. She got radiation treatment and chemotherapy at the Franciscan Health Cancer Center Munster, and then cancer surgery at Franciscan Health Dyer last year.

She's now cancer-free.

Franciscan Health is urging people to schedule screenings they may have delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic during March, which is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

The Colorectal Cancer Alliance estimates that colon cancer screenings dropped 90% during the pandemic, causing diagnoses to fall by 32%.

Missed screenings mean delayed treatment, while studies show more than 60% of colon cancer deaths could be prevented with screening.