Senate endorses Braun call to repeal Biden's COVID-19 vax-or-test mandate

"And anybody that thinks this is a good idea, imagine the next time it happens when you're on the wrong side of whatever the merits of the case would be," he added. "That's why, for me, it was easy to do."

Braun's resolution was made possible by the Congressional Review Act, enacted in 1996 by Democratic President Bill Clinton, which allows Congress to prevent a federal executive agency regulation from taking effect if both chambers object to the policy and the president agrees.

In this case, Braun's resolution is unlikely to win approval in the Democratic-controlled House. Though Braun believes there may be just enough House Democrats concerned about their reelection prospects to get the rule repeal over the finish line.

But even if it passes the House, Biden has pledged to veto repeal of his vax-or-test rule, and Braun almost certainly will not be able to muster the two-thirds Senate and House majorities needed to override the president's veto.

The rule is unlikely to take effect as scheduled on Jan. 4 anyway.