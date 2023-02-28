The Indiana Senate has approved legislation prohibiting the provision of any medical or surgical gender transition treatment to individuals under age 18 — even if the care for the transgender child is supported by their parents.

The Republican-controlled chamber voted 36-12 on Tuesday to advance Senate Bill 480 to the Republican-controlled House for a decision in coming weeks on sending it to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law or vetoed.

The legislation would bar Indiana hospitals and medical providers from performing any surgery, other procedure or hormone therapy intended to transition the gender of a person under age 18.

In addition, any children currently receiving gender transition hormones or puberty-blocking drugs no longer could obtain them in Indiana after Dec. 31, 2023, leaving transgender Hoosier children and their parents no in-state medical options for gender-affirming health care.

State Sen. Tyler Johnson, R-Leo, the sponsor of the measure and an emergency room physician, said he believes children cannot understand the weight and permanence of gender transition procedures and correspondingly should not be able to access them until they are older.

"We have the medical, moral and legal obligation to protect Hoosier children," Johnson said. "This bill is the right thing to do. It's common sense public policy to protect Hoosier children from unproven, irreversible life-altering procedures."

"It would cause far less harm to let these kids wait, let them get the counseling they need and let them make these decisions as adults," he added.

If enacted into law, Indiana would join Mississippi, Utah, South Dakota, Alabama and Arkansas with statutes banning health care treatments for gender dysphoria in transgender youth.

Democratic critics of the proposal said it usurps the right of Hoosier parents to choose the medical care that's best for their child by substituting the judgment of politicians with priorities other than the best interests of the child.

"This is really about parental rights," said state Sen. Andrea Hunley, D-Indianapolis. "Parents should have the right to determine what is best for their specific child."

State Sen. Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, suggested the legislation illegally discriminates on the basis of sex by denying specific medical procedures to children seeking them for gender transition purposes, but allowing children needing the treatments for any other medical reason to still obtain them.

"Are you really trying to protect children, or are you trying to demonize some children?" Taylor asked.

State Sen. Shelli Yoder, D-Bloomington, said there's no doubt in her mind the real purpose of the measure: "Bullying kids."

"Why are we picking on transgender youth?" Yoder asked. "We are targeting a very extraordinarily small and an extraordinarily vulnerable population, making them targets of further harassment."

Yoder noted 1 in 3 transgender youth already attempt suicide. She said it's bad public policy, and utterly uncompassionate, to potentially inspire more attempts by preventing transgender youth from obtaining the gender-affirming care they need.

Among Northwest Indiana senators, the legislation was supported by the four Republicans and opposed by the three Democrats.

It's one of a series of measures targeting transgender Hoosiers of all ages that have advanced out of the House or Senate during the first half of this year's legislative session that next week will begin to be taken up by the opposite chamber.

They include:

House Bill 1407 authorizing parents and guardians to ignore their child's preferred gender if it does not match the child's biological sex, so long as the adult's treatment of the child does not amount to substantiated physical abuse or neglect.

House Bill 1608 barring school personnel from using a name, pronoun, title or another word to identify a student if it's inconsistent with the child's biological sex, and obligating the school to "out" any student to his or her parents if the child requests to be identified by an alternative name or pronoun.

House Bill 1569 blocking the Indiana Department of Correction from using any state or federal dollars to provide "sexual reassignment surgery" to state prison inmates, even if the surgery is deemed medically necessary.

House Bill 1001 prohibiting any state spending to support the Kinsey Institute for Research in Sex, Gender and Reproduction at Indiana University in Bloomington.

