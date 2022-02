Sheriff seeking judicial order to implement jail health care contract

CROWN POINT — Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. is requesting immediate judicial action on his claim that he's entitled to ink contracts relating to the county jail without having to obtain consent from the county commissioners.

Martinez filed a motion for a preliminary injunction Wednesday to compel the Lake County Board of Commissioners to accept, and Lake County Auditor John Petalas to pay, all invoices for jail health care costs submitted pursuant to a contract Martinez signed Dec. 20 with Correctional Health Indiana Inc. (CHI) that was not approved by the commissioners.

A hearing on Martinez's motion has not been scheduled, according to court records.

Indeed, it may be some time before a hearing is held because Lake Circuit Judge Marissa McDermott has recused herself from the case, originally filed Jan. 24, and a special judge has not yet been selected.

Martinez claims in court filings time is of the essence because the commissioners' Jan. 19 decision to only pay CHI at its 2021 contracted rate of $241,859 every two weeks, instead of the $253,952 approved by the sheriff, means CHI is entitled to quit providing jail health services at any time.

He said if that happens it will impair public safety and increase county expenses because multiple officers will be required to accompany every jail inmate needing health care services to an off-site facility ill-equipped to handle prisoners that must be supervised and restrained at all times.

In addition, Martinez said lack of health care at the jail is likely to result in inmate lawsuits against the sheriff, the Board of Commissioners and Lake County.

He said it also could prompt the U.S. Department of Justice to again intervene in jail operations, perhaps resulting in another decade-long oversight process.

"Further intervention by the DOJ would also bring incalculable reputational harm to me, the jail, and the county generally," Martinez said.

Dr. William Forgey, director of CHI, filed an affidavit in support of Martinez's request for a restraining order, but stopped short of setting a date at which CHI will terminate jail health care services if the company is not paid as provided by the sheriff's contract.

The commissioners repeatedly have said they have no issues with CHI's services. But they believe the company's costs have increased exponentially over the past 10 years and an audit is needed to assess the services the county is receiving for the amount of money taxpayers are spending.

To that end, the commissioners have contracted with the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC), a nonprofit organization that evaluates health services available to jail and prison inmates, to visit the Lake County Jail and determine whether the level of medical services is appropriate for the facility.

Martinez, however, repeatedly has declined to allow NCCHC to inspect the jail citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, said Thursday in response to Martinez's request for a restraining order: "The sheriff is taking his passion for courtroom drama to a new level."

