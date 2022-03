Sheriff withdraws request for judicial order to immediately implement jail health care contract

HAMMOND — Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. no longer is seeking immediate judicial action on his claim that he's entitled to ink contracts relating to the county jail without having to obtain consent from the county commissioners.

Court documents filed Friday show Martinez has withdrawn his request for a preliminary injunction directing the county auditor to pay bills submitted in connection with jail contracts signed solely by the sheriff.

Martinez said the injunction is no longer needed because Correctional Health Indiana Inc. (CHI) has agreed to continue providing medical care at the Lake County Jail through at least August 1, at the 2021 rate approved by the commissioners, even though the sheriff authorized a 5% increase for CHI to $6.1 million a year.

Instead, Martinez now is asking Lake Superior Judge Stephen Scheele to promptly rule on the central legal question of whether the sheriff possesses contracting authority independent of the county commissioners.

"The need of all parties to have the critical underlying issue of whether the sheriff has the authority to enter into contracts that relate to the operation of the Lake County Jail and/or the care of the inmates within the jail and to expend funds from the sheriff’s budget remains paramount," Martinez said.

"A speedy resolution of this issue is not only necessary for the parties to be able to move forward with identifying and contracting with inmate medical care providers for 2023 and beyond, but will save judicial resources and promote judicial economy and potentially provide an opportunity for the parties to resolve this dispute."

The commissioners said in court documents there's no question Indiana law expressly grants the authority to negotiate contracts for the county solely to the commissioners, and the sheriff's attempts to assume that power for himself are unsupported by both state statute and court precedent.

To that end, the commissioners on Tuesday requested Scheele bar the sheriff from signing any additional contracts on his own "to eliminate the cloud of confusion with the county’s contracting partners — such as Correctional Health Indiana, Inc. — created by the sheriff’s attempt to usurp the board's exclusive executive power."

"The sheriff’s attempt to exercise unilateral authority to enter into a contract with CHI is unlawful and constitutes per se irreparable harm. Therefore, this court should enter a preliminary injunction enjoining the sheriff from purporting to exercise such authority," the commissioners said.

The commissioners repeatedly have declared they have no issues with CHI's services. But they believe that the company's costs have increased exponentially over the past 10 years and that an audit by the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC) is needed to assess the services the county is receiving for the amount of money taxpayers are spending.

Martinez, however, repeatedly has declined to allow NCCHC to inspect the jail, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The next hearing in the case tentatively is scheduled for April 18 at the Hammond courthouse.

