Silver Cross urgent care center in New Lenox rises to challenge of opening in a pandemic

Though the addition of a new medical center to a growing community is generally a welcome and relatively straightforward move, Silver Cross Hospital’s decision to open a New Lenox urgent care center in 2020 unexpectedly turned out to be somewhat curious.
On the one hand, the hospital’s data showing that 4,500-5,000 emergency department visits per year could have been taken care of in an urgent care setting suggested that such a facility would be a much-needed and much-utilized resource in the community. Conceived in late 2018, by the time the center was completed and ready to welcome walk-in patients in 2020, the world was in the middle of a pandemic that would cause many people to forgo visits to medical facilities for minor injuries and illnesses for fear of contracting COVID-19.
The unusual opening, however, takes nothing away from what the new center will mean to the area.
“We knew that an urgent care center would be an added benefit to the community and another location for us to offer the best care possible to the patients we serve,” says Tammy Dunn, director of occupational health and urgent care services at Silver Cross, which has facilities in Joliet, Homer Glen and Manhattan. “Our new urgent care center provides a safe place for patients to seek care for minor injury and illness, and we urge everyone who has an emergency to not delay medical care.”
Despite the pandemic, Dunn says the new center had welcomed about 100 patients in the first month since its (COVID-delayed) opening in July, which is right on track with hospital forecasts. The facility offers routine injury treatment and acute medical care that a primary care doctor would typically perform in the office, including treating cold and flu cases, earaches, sprains and strains, minor cuts that require stitches, skin conditions, swelling or pain, minor fractures, infections such as skin, sinus, eye, respiratory and urinary tract, and more. Patients are evaluated and treated by certified mid-level providers (physician assistants or advanced practice nurses) under a doctor’s supervision.
“The majority of our treatment thus far has been for orthopedic injuries and suturing of minor injuries,” Dunn explains. “We’ve also seen patients who are experiencing COVID symptoms, and we have been testing them as needed, while always adhering to strict protocols to ensure the safety of all patients and staff.”
That dichotomy kind of sums up the interesting times we’re living in. While some people are choosing to stay away from medical facilities because of the virus, others are finding places like the Silver Cross urgent care center to be a convenient new option for getting evaluated and tested for symptoms of the very same virus. Dunn expects the New Lenox center, at 1851 Silver Cross Blvd., to remain a great resource during the pandemic, as well as beyond.
“From the day we opened, patients have been very complimentary of our facility and staff and are grateful to have a place to go and be treated right in the area,” Dunn says. “Our mission at Silver Cross is to ‘improve the health of those we serve and advance wellness in our community.’ Our new urgent care center is certainly a reflection and continuation of that mission.”
“An urgent care center is something our community has been asking for, for a very long time,” adds Silver Cross Hospital President and CEO Ruth Colby. “This is a big step forward for Silver Cross as we continue to find new and better ways to deliver an unrivaled experience.”
