Silver Cross urgent care center in New Lenox rises to challenge of opening in a pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Though the addition of a new medical center to a growing community is generally a welcome and relatively straightforward move, Silver Cross Hospital’s decision to open a New Lenox urgent care center in 2020 unexpectedly turned out to be somewhat curious.

On the one hand, the hospital’s data showing that 4,500-5,000 emergency department visits per year could have been taken care of in an urgent care setting suggested that such a facility would be a much-needed and much-utilized resource in the community. Conceived in late 2018, by the time the center was completed and ready to welcome walk-in patients in 2020, the world was in the middle of a pandemic that would cause many people to forgo visits to medical facilities for minor injuries and illnesses for fear of contracting COVID-19.

The unusual opening, however, takes nothing away from what the new center will mean to the area.