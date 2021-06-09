Simple tips to keep your food fresh and edible

We’ve all done it. We buy a beautiful head of fresh broccoli, carefully store it in the refrigerator crisper, only to discover it a week later looking very ugly. What once had the potential to nourish us and add eye appeal to our meal sadly ends up in the trash.
It also happens with outdated canned goods, freezer burned leftovers, and soured milk. These situations make us feel bad about wasting food, money and the time we spend choosing it and bringing it home.
It occurs because dinner plans change, we don’t have a taste for what we brought home two or three days earlier or it gets lost. Wasting food is frustrating especially when we know that many people in the world are starving. My mother used to remind me of that when I was young and didn’t want to finish my green beans. I politely told her that she could ship them to a child who was hungry and would appreciate them. You can guess how that conversation ended.
Nearly one-third of all food produced in the world is wasted or discarded. The average American household wastes about 30% of the food it acquires at nearly one pound of food per person per day. The cost of this waste is approximately $1,866 per household per year. Due to the increased number of fresh fruits and vegetables purchased, those following healthier diets may incur more waste than others. However, do not let that deter you from doing so.
Minimize food waste
Most people overbuy when grocery shopping. Before heading to the store, check your inventory and create a list to take on the trip. While it may be easier to do one major shopping trip a week, going every few days will help cut down on waste and allow for fresher produce. Do a fridge review the day before you have garbage pick-up in case something needs to get tossed and replaced. This also gives you the opportunity to see what you have plenty of. Follow the “first in, first out” rule. Store the freshest produce behind older produce so it gets used first.
Improper storage of fruits and vegetables may lead to premature ripening and spoilage. Potatoes, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and garlic, for example, should be stored at room temperature. Foods that produce ethylene gas while ripening, such as bananas, avocados, pears, green onions, cantaloupes, peaches and tomatoes are best kept away from those that are highly sensitive to ethylene, such as potatoes, berries, leafy greens, apples and peppers.
Store leftovers in clear glass containers so they are easy to identify. If you have several days of leftovers, rotate the containers so you eat the oldest food first, or have a day designated to clean out the fridge and enjoy all of them. This is a great way to have a quick meal when you have a busy day and no time to cook. Leftovers also make great lunches that save you time and money.
When bananas or other fruits get overripe, toss them in the freezer to add to smoothies. Greens and herbs that are a bit wilted, along with the stems, add fiber and nutrients that you won’t taste. Use peels from apples, citrus fruits and cucumbers to add a little pizzazz to your water or seltzer.
Collect peelings and scraps from carrots, potatoes, onions and celery in a plastic bag that you keep in the freezer. When you have a chicken carcass or meat bones left from dinner, simmer all together with some herbs to make a delicious soup stock. The crock pot is handy for an all-day simmer.
Humans aren’t the only ones who benefit from coffee. Work leftover coffee grounds into your garden soil to provide nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. These nutrients will help your plants thrive.
Though it’s impossible to eradicate food waste, it can be reduced by making a few small changes.
Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.