Simple tips to keep your food fresh and edible

We’ve all done it. We buy a beautiful head of fresh broccoli, carefully store it in the refrigerator crisper, only to discover it a week later looking very ugly. What once had the potential to nourish us and add eye appeal to our meal sadly ends up in the trash.

It also happens with outdated canned goods, freezer burned leftovers, and soured milk. These situations make us feel bad about wasting food, money and the time we spend choosing it and bringing it home.

It occurs because dinner plans change, we don’t have a taste for what we brought home two or three days earlier or it gets lost. Wasting food is frustrating especially when we know that many people in the world are starving. My mother used to remind me of that when I was young and didn’t want to finish my green beans. I politely told her that she could ship them to a child who was hungry and would appreciate them. You can guess how that conversation ended.