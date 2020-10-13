Social Security recipients to get 1.3% earnings boost in 2021

Social Security recipients can expect a 1.3% bump in their benefits for 2021, the Social Security Administration announced Tuesday.

The increase affects 64 million Americans and is effective in January 2021. It also applies to Supplemental Security Income (SSI), which is received by 8 million people, beginning on Dec. 31.

The cost-of-living increase is tied to the Consumer Price Index calculated by the Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Social Security and SSI recipients will receive information on their new benefit amount by mail beginning in early December, according to a release from the Social Security Administration. That information also is accessible online at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.

Also announced was the new cap for earnings subject to Social Security taxes, which is $142,800. That's a 3.7% boost from the current maximum of $137,700.

The retirement earnings test exempt amount will rise 3.9% from $18,240 to $18,960 annually. One dollar in benefits will be withheld for every $2 in earnings above the limit.