Spain-based metal forming multinational Fagor Arrasate opening new plant in Portage

Fagor Arrasate, a Spain-based multinational that claims to be "the world-wide leader in metal forming equipment and production systems," plans to open a new plant in Portage.
The company, which serves customers in more than 70 countries, signed a lease for 6,735 square feet in the AmeriPlex at the Port Business Park in Portage, South Bend-based development and property manager Holladay Properties announced recently.
“The new Fagor Arrasate service plant will be operational by the end of 2020. The facility will include a workshop and offices and will complement the current Fagor Arrasate commercial and service structure,” said Phil Conway, director-North America of Fagor Arrasate. “The project seeks to strengthen the after-sales service, engineering, and spare parts inventory while solidifying relationships with customers in a market in which Fagor Arrasate has carried out numerous projects in recent years and whose demand is booming.”
Fagor Arrasate, which has six other plants around the globe, is the first tenant to move into the new 52,900-square-foot Diversey Building at 1460 Prairie School Drive. Holladay Properties will break ground on the new building in April.
The Diversey Building will be home to office, showroom and industrial space. The business park between Interstate 94 and the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor on Lake Michigan also is home to Fronius USA, GE Energy, MonoSol, Ozinga, Polymer Logistics, Superior Construction Co. and Bass Pro Shops.
For more information, call 219-764-3104 or visit www.holladayproperties.com/ameriplex-at-the-port.