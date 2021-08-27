Spine surgeon moves to Hammond Clinic

A spine surgeon who practiced at the Hammond Specialty Health Center in downtown Hammond is relocating now that the health care provider is downsizing the campus of the Franciscan Health Hospital, which will shrink to about a tenth of its size.

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Nitin Khanna moved his office south and is now seeing patients at Franciscan Physician Network Hammond Clinic in Munster.

"Dr. Khanna has used cutting-edge technology to treat the back pain of his patients and has been recognized with several patient care awards," Franciscan Health said in a news release. "The awards from Vitals, a New Jersey-based health care database company, included the Compassionate Doctor Award, the On-Time Doctor Award and the Patients’ Choice Award.

"He also is a five-year honoree for the Compassionate Doctor Award and the Patients’ Choice Award. The awards, based on patient reviews and ratings, resulted in Dr. Khanna being rated in the top 1 percent of America’s Most Honored Doctors."

Khanna is an independent physician who has chosen to practice at Franciscan Health. He is seeing patients at the Franciscan Physician Network Hammond Clinic at 7905 Calumet Ave., a medical center that provides lab services, radiology services, physical therapy, primary care and specialty care.