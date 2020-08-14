You are the owner of this article.
St. Catherine Hospital awards scholarships to 13 students
St. Catherine Hospital awards scholarships to 13 students

St. Catherine Hospital awards scholarships to 13 students

St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

EAST CHICAGO — St. Catherine Hospital Auxiliary awarded $15,000 to 13 North Lake County students who aim to pursue careers in health care.

Each student got at least $1,000 for the 2020-21 academic school year for the St. Catherine Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship program. St. Catherine is one of four hospitals in the Community Healthcare System.

“Gift shop sales and fundraisers held throughout the year make this event possible," Auxiliary President Judy Gresko said. "Our congratulations and best wishes to the recipients.”

Scholarship recipients included Yvette Anderson, Jeremy Gonzalez, Sharon Gutierrez, Emily Jimenez, Lilly Kosior, Sydney Maley, Antionette Perez, Eliana Sanchez, Michael Sinchar III, Kassidy Szymanski, Christina Torres, Cristina Valtierra and Rosalinda Velasquez.

All the students hail from East Chicago, Hammond or Whiting/Robertsdale.

Rosalinda Velasquez won the Maryann Chevigny Award, and Antionette Perez took home the JoAnn Birdzell Award.

For more information, visit comhs.org/st.catherinehospital.

Nurses: The heart of health care

