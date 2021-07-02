St. Catherine Hospital earns another five-star rating

St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago earned the highest quality 5-star rating from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services again this year, placing it in elite company nationally.
The hospital, an institution in East Chicago for more than a century, has previously received a 5-star rating for outstanding care in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2020. In 2021, it was one of only 455 of the more than 4,000 Medicare-certified hospitals in the country to be honored for providing the highest level of quality care.
The CMS ratings recognize the efficacy of care, positive outcomes, mortality, safety, efficient use of medical imaging, timeliness and excellence in patient experience.
“It’s one thing to say you are committed to quality care, but another to consistently deliver on that promise,” said Leo Correa, CEO of St. Catherine Hospital. “St. Catherine Hospital has done that many times over. Our record of outstanding care is a tribute to the hard work and dedication of our physicians, staff and volunteers who incorporate excellence into everything they do, especially in these challenging times of the pandemic.”
The star ratings look at 57 quality metrics, such as how hospitals treat heart attacks, pneumonia, infections and other common conditions. The scores are meant to educate consumers on how well hospitals provide recommended care to their patients, empowering them to make informed decisions.
Fewer than 15% of hospitals nationwide receive the highest honor that conferred on St. Catherine for the fifth time in the last six years this year.
St. Catherine Hospital also recently won awards for cancer care, diabetes care and cardiovascular care and stroke care.
For more information, visit cohms.org.