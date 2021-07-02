St. Catherine Hospital earns another five-star rating

St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago earned the highest quality 5-star rating from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services again this year, placing it in elite company nationally.

The hospital, an institution in East Chicago for more than a century, has previously received a 5-star rating for outstanding care in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2020. In 2021, it was one of only 455 of the more than 4,000 Medicare-certified hospitals in the country to be honored for providing the highest level of quality care.

The CMS ratings recognize the efficacy of care, positive outcomes, mortality, safety, efficient use of medical imaging, timeliness and excellence in patient experience.

“It’s one thing to say you are committed to quality care, but another to consistently deliver on that promise,” said Leo Correa, CEO of St. Catherine Hospital. “St. Catherine Hospital has done that many times over. Our record of outstanding care is a tribute to the hard work and dedication of our physicians, staff and volunteers who incorporate excellence into everything they do, especially in these challenging times of the pandemic.”