St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago named a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence

St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago was designated a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology.

The Women's Diagnostic Center there earned the honor after attaining accreditation in mammography, stereotactic breast biopsy, breast ultrasound and ultrasound-guided breast biopsy.

“Accreditation by the American College of Radiology serves as an acknowledgment that our care measures up to the nation’s top-quality standards,” said Leo Correa, the CEO of St. Catherine Hospital. “For our patients, it helps foster peace of mind and trust in their treatment.”

The Women’s Diagnostic Center at St. Catherine's Hospital employs a team of dedicated breast radiologists, certified breast health navigators and licensed technologists who work to catch breast cancer in the early stages when it's most treatable. They provide screening and other diagnostic services with same-day results.