 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago named a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence
0 Comments
urgent

St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago named a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence

  • 0
St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago named a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence

Participating in the accreditation evaluation process at St. Catherine Hospital’s Breast Imaging Center of Excellence designation are pictured, left to right: Roberto Gonzalez RT, director Imaging Services, St. Catherine Hospital; Tammy Hughes RT, mammography technologist, Women’s Diagnostic Center; Guadalupe Arellano, RN, breast health navigator, Women’s Diagnostic Center; and Nicholas D. Kennedy, MD, medical director, Interventional Radiology, St. Catherine Hospital.

 Provided

St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago was designated a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology.

The Women's Diagnostic Center there earned the honor after attaining accreditation in mammography, stereotactic breast biopsy, breast ultrasound and ultrasound-guided breast biopsy.

“Accreditation by the American College of Radiology serves as an acknowledgment that our care measures up to the nation’s top-quality standards,” said Leo Correa, the CEO of St. Catherine Hospital. “For our patients, it helps foster peace of mind and trust in their treatment.”

The Women’s Diagnostic Center at St. Catherine's Hospital employs a team of dedicated breast radiologists, certified breast health navigators and licensed technologists who work to catch breast cancer in the early stages when it's most treatable. They provide screening and other diagnostic services with same-day results.

“We care deeply about the patients who entrust themselves to us for care,” said Janushi Dalal, a fellowship-trained breast radiologist at Community Healthcare System. “We could not do that without the vision and drive to make this happen by every member of our team from St. Catherine Hospital’s physicians, nurses and technologists to all of those behind the scenes working to bring this program to the next level. I wanted to extend a special thank you to Tammy, Valerie, Donna and especially Lupe who did a great job.”

The American College of Radiology serves more than 36,000 radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologists, medical physicists and nuclear medicine physicians across the country. It provides accreditation through peer-review evaluations. Board-certified physicians assess practice standards in image quality, personnel qualifications, facility equipment and quality control procedures.

“We are proud and excited to announce that St. Catherine Hospital has been granted the Breast Imaging Center of Excellence designation,” said Roberto Gonzalez, director of Imaging Services at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago. “This is a huge achievement for our hospital-based program. It's been a challenge, but with our extraordinary people, we got it accomplished. It was truly a team effort.”

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jobless claims rise as omicron spreads in the United States

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts