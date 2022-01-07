St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago named a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence

St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago was designated a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology.
The Women's Diagnostic Center there earned the honor after attaining accreditation in mammography, stereotactic breast biopsy, breast ultrasound and ultrasound-guided breast biopsy.
“Accreditation by the American College of Radiology serves as an acknowledgment that our care measures up to the nation’s top-quality standards,” said Leo Correa, the CEO of St. Catherine Hospital. “For our patients, it helps foster peace of mind and trust in their treatment.”
The Women’s Diagnostic Center at St. Catherine's Hospital employs a team of dedicated breast radiologists, certified breast health navigators and licensed technologists who work to catch breast cancer in the early stages when it's most treatable. They provide screening and other diagnostic services with same-day results.
“We care deeply about the patients who entrust themselves to us for care,” said Janushi Dalal, a fellowship-trained breast radiologist at Community Healthcare System. “We could not do that without the vision and drive to make this happen by every member of our team from St. Catherine Hospital’s physicians, nurses and technologists to all of those behind the scenes working to bring this program to the next level. I wanted to extend a special thank you to Tammy, Valerie, Donna and especially Lupe who did a great job.”
The American College of Radiology serves more than 36,000 radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologists, medical physicists and nuclear medicine physicians across the country. It provides accreditation through peer-review evaluations. Board-certified physicians assess practice standards in image quality, personnel qualifications, facility equipment and quality control procedures.
“We are proud and excited to announce that St. Catherine Hospital has been granted the Breast Imaging Center of Excellence designation,” said Roberto Gonzalez, director of Imaging Services at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago. “This is a huge achievement for our hospital-based program. It's been a challenge, but with our extraordinary people, we got it accomplished. It was truly a team effort.”
