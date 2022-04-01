St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago unveils new IMCU

EAST CHICAGO — St. Catherine Hospital debuted a new, 36-bed Intermediate Care Unit this week.

Community Healthcare System built a $2.7 million inpatient Intermediate Care Unit on the sixth floor to provide high-quality care to patients in East Chicago. The new facility will provide care for patients who need a longer hospital stay and more specialized care.

“Our hospital has experienced steady growth in the need for IMCU services over the past few years, and we expect that to continue,” said Leo Correa, CEO, St. Catherine Hospital. “We are well-positioned to accommodate the needs of patients who require complex care now and in the future.”

The new facility features improvements to patient comfort, amenities, aesthetic features and critical care efficiencies. It opened to patients March 29.

“This project demonstrates the dedication of St. Catherine Hospital to care for the health of patients in East Chicago and surrounding locales in a modern facility,” said Edward Williams, president of St. Catherine Hospital Board of Directors.

“All design decisions — from the material used on the walls and ceilings to the air handling system — reinforce our commitment to deliver care in a quiet, safe and healing environment,” Chief Nursing Officer Nina Stur said. “This expansion prepares us for the growing number of complex cases as the population ages.”

St. Catherine Hospital also renovated its Emergency Department, where patients in need of critical care first enter the hospital.

For more information, visit COMHS.org.

