St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary to host fundraisers

St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary in Hobart will soon host fundraisers to support local students’ dreams of working in health care.

The hospital at 1500 S. Lake Park Ave. in Hobart plans upcoming fundraising sales to provide scholarships to college students from Northwest Indiana who are studying to pursue careers in fields like medicine, nursing, pharmacy or related professions.

The public is invited to support the cause by shopping for sweet treats or work necessities. People can buy gourmet nuts, cakes or medical uniforms at St. Mary’s forthcoming fundraisers.

A Nutman Co. sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 12 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 13. A variety of nuts, candies, chocolates, sweets and snack mixes will be available.

The Robert’s Medical Uniform sale will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 2 and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 3.

Employees and other health care professionals at medical offices in the area will be able to stock up on uniforms, scrubs, shoes and other medical accessories.

Finally, Nothing Bundt Cakes will have a sale at the hospital from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 10. The bakery, which has locations in Schererville and Hobart, will sell bundt cakes in different sizes and flavors.

All the sales will take place in Rooms 3 and 3A near the west entrance of the hospital, which is part of the Community Healthcare System.