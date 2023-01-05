 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary to host fundraisers

  • 0
St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary to host fundraisers

St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart

 Joseph S. Pete

St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary in Hobart will soon host fundraisers to support local students’ dreams of working in health care.

The hospital at 1500 S. Lake Park Ave. in Hobart plans upcoming fundraising sales to provide scholarships to college students from Northwest Indiana who are studying to pursue careers in fields like medicine, nursing, pharmacy or related professions.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

The public is invited to support the cause by shopping for sweet treats or work necessities. People can buy gourmet nuts, cakes or medical uniforms at St. Mary’s forthcoming fundraisers.

A Nutman Co. sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 12 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 13. A variety of nuts, candies, chocolates, sweets and snack mixes will be available.

The Robert’s Medical Uniform sale will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 2 and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 3.

People are also reading…

Employees and other health care professionals at medical offices in the area will be able to stock up on uniforms, scrubs, shoes and other medical accessories.

Finally, Nothing Bundt Cakes will have a sale at the hospital from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 10. The bakery, which has locations in Schererville and Hobart, will sell bundt cakes in different sizes and flavors.

All the sales will take place in Rooms 3 and 3A near the west entrance of the hospital, which is part of the Community Healthcare System.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bed Bath & Beyond Considers Options Including Bankruptcy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts