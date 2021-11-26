St. Mary Medical Center names new chief nursing officer

St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart has named a new chief nursing officer

The hospital promoted Kim Sgouroudis to CNO and vice president of patient care services.

Janice Ryba, CEO of St. Mary Medical Center, described Sgouroudis as a "compassionate nursing leader with exceptional communication skills and in-depth knowledge of clinical quality, hospital accreditation and patient safety."

“Kim is a well-respected professional committed to delivering the highest quality patient care across our health care continuum,” Ryba said. “She was the obvious choice for this critical role at St. Mary Medical Center.”

Sgouroudis began her health care career in Texas and started at Community Healthcare System as a phlebotomist in 1986, ascending to positions of increased responsibility since then.

She earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing in 2004, shifting focus to neurology services and becoming St. Mary Medical Center's first stroke coordinator. She helped the hospital become accredited PriShmary Stroke Center by The Joint Commission.

Already in a nursing leadership position, Sgouroudis served as the Administrative Director of Patient Care Services for the past six years, overseeing the Quality Care Coordination Services.