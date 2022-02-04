St. Mary Medical Center recertified for hip and knee replacement

St. Mary Medical Center got recertified for hip and knee replacement surgery, an increasingly popular procedure among an aging populace.

The hospital in Hobart was recognized by The Joint Commission for Advanced Certification, a leading accreditor, for being able to provide patients with total hip and total knee replacement.

Experts with The Joint Commission evaluated hip and knee surgery at St. Mary Medical Center in a rigorous review process. They looked at care standards, surgery requirements, orthopedic consultation, pre-operative care, intraoperative care and post-surgical orthopedic surgeon follow-up care.

Patients undergoing such treatments at Community Healthcare System hospitals, including Community Hospital, Munster, St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center, Hobart and the Community Stroke and Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point, get educated by medical staff prior to undergoing the procedure. They go on to receive inpatient group therapy, further education and coaching on how to recover at home.

St. Mary Medical Center attained an advanced certification that was established by The Joint Commission in 2016. It was developed by the accrediting body because of the growing number of patients around the country who receive hip or knee replacement surgery.

The hope is to promote clinical evidence-based care to optimize pain management, quality of life, mobility limitations and the return to normal daily life.

“By achieving recertification, St. Mary Medical Center has demonstrated its continual commitment to providing the highest level of care with positive patient outcomes in a safe and efficient manner,” said Janice Ryba, the CEO of St. Mary Medical Center. “This designation reflects the dedication provided by our Joint Academy team, from orthopedic physicians and nursing staff to physical therapy and rehabilitation.”

For more information, visit COMHS.org/services/orthopedics.

