St. Mary Medical Center recognized for maternity care

St. Mary Medical Center was honored by U.S. News and World Report as high-performing in maternity care.

The hospital in Hobart was one of only three in Indiana to be recognized with the highest rating U.S. News and World Report awards for maternity care.

“The Family Birthing Center of St. Mary Medical Center provides exceptional prenatal, labor and delivery and postnatal care for hundreds of families in our communities each year,” said Janice Ryba, CEO.

The magazine ranked hospitals based on quality metrics like complication rates, C-sections, breastfeeding support and whether births were scheduled at the proper times.

“All families deserve to be informed on how hospitals perform on key indicators of quality, which is why U.S. News has compiled and published a trove of maternal health data from hospitals across the country,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News & World Report. “The hospitals we’ve recognized as ‘High Performing’ meet a high standard in caring for patients with uncomplicated pregnancies.”

Only a third of hospitals evaluated by the national publication attained the high-performing distinction.

“This designation is reflective of our commitment to following best practices that provide a healthy start in life for babies and supportive care and education for moms,” Ryba said. “We commend the leadership and staff of our Family Birthing Center, our caregivers and lactation consultants for this important achievement.”

For more information, visit COMHS.org/baby or call 219-836-3477.

