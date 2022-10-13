 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Mary Medical Center rolls out robotic lung surgery

St. Mary Medical Center rolls out robotic lung surgery

 St. Mary Medical Center executives and staff are shown with the new Intuitive Surgical Ionrobotic-assisted bronchoscopy system. From left are, Dawn Slaven, nurse manager; Kim Sgouroudis, Vice President of Patient Care Services; Janice Ryba, CEO; Bilal Safadi, MD; Calvin Taylor, endoscopy technician; Mary Sudicky, Chief Financial Officer; Kunal Bhatt, MD; Kaitlyn Trinosky, RN; and Jerry Stuffle, CRNA.

 Joseph S. Pete

St. Mary Medical Center hospital in Hobart is launching an Intuitive Surgical Ion robotic-assisted program for lung cancer operations.

The hospital rolled out the minimally invasive bronchoscopy system to be able to provide advanced cancer care to patients.

“Our goal is to advance screenings and medical care to reduce delays in diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer,” said Janice Ryba, CEO of St. Mary Medical Center. “We are thrilled to offer the Ion system and expect outcomes with this program to be exceptional.”

The Intuitive Ion endoluminal system lets surgeons use ultra-thin, ultra-maneuverable catheters to obtain tissue samples from deep inside the lung during biopsies. The robotic system enables navigation deep into the peripheral lung with unprecedented precision.

A physician can guide the catheter to the target in all 18 segments of the lung, moving it 180 degrees in any direction and guiding it through small airways that would be difficult to navigate manually.

“The investment in this technology complements our robotic-assisted surgical program, enabling patients to receive all care — from biopsy to surgery — at St. Mary Medical Center,” Ryba said.

Intuitive, the maker of the da Vinci robotic surgical system, also makes Ion. It has more than two decades of experience with surgical robots.

“With Ion, the procedure allows for more precision, more reach, more stability — and more answers sooner,” said Bilal Safadi, an Ion-certified pulmonologist with Community Care Network. “Our patients benefit from diagnosis and treatment in the same day rather than having biopsies first and scheduling surgery for a later date. This is crucial to early treatment. ”

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

