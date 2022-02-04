St. Mary Medical Center to host Hearts of Hope campaign, bakery sale

Mark Wilkins nearly died of a heart attack before doctors at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart saved his life.

He will share his dramatic story with the public when Community Healthcare System launches its annual Hearts of Hope campaign in conjunction with American Heart Month this February.

St. Mary Medical Center will host the 17th annual Hope Tree Lighting Ceremony on Feb. 10 to raise money for research and improved treatment options.

Crimson lights honoring the memory of loved ones will be placed on a 12-foot tree in the west Patient Tower lobby. People can donate $5 to dedicate a light to a special person and $15 to also send an honoree a Hearts of Hope lapel pin.

The Valparaiso University chorus will sing "This is my Father’s World,” by Amy Grant at the virtual meeting. St. Mary Medical Center CEO Janice Ryba, Community Healthcare System Cardiology Services Vice President Dale O'Donnell and cardiologist Dr. Abdul Kawamleh will deliver remarks.

Wilkins will recount how he had a heart attack and received life-saving treatment at the hospital after his heart stopped three times.

“Somebody was watching over me,” Wilkins said.

Physicians cleared blockages in his heart, restoring blood flow, and put in a pump to help it continue to pump blood.

“While Dr. Zlatan Stepanovic was working on opening the artery, Mark’s heart function was severely compromised,” Kawamleh said. “His heart needed help to keep blood flowing to vital organs like his brain, kidneys, and the heart itself. Inserting the Impella pump enabled Dr. Stepanovic to perform the procedure and open Mark’s arteries. I was proud to be a part of this great team to save Mark’s life.”

The public is invited to attend the event and donate to support more life-saving treatment.

For more information or to participate, visit COMHS.org/heartsofhope to donate.

Also at the hospital in Hobart, St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary will host a Doughs Guys Bakery Sale starting at 8 a.m. Feb. 11.

Gourmet pastries, cookies and cookie platters will be sold until supplies last. The fundraiser in Conference Room 3A by the West Entrance at St. Mary Medical Center at 1500 S. Lake Park Ave. in Hobart will benefit scholarships to students pursuing a career in the medical field.

For further information, call 219-947-6011.

