St. Mary Medical Center using ultraviolet disinfection technology

"MoonBeam 3 technology incorporates a number of safety features, including infrared motion sensors and proximity sensors which activate during operation," Community Healthcare System said in a press release. "The MoonBeam unit is placed in the area to be disinfected and the door is shut. The device emits UVC light into the empty room, is remotely controlled from outside the room and automatically stops if entry or motion is detected. This automated light method is ideal for hard-to-reach and clean patient bed areas such as bedrails, controls, phones, IV poles, bathrooms and fixtures, as well as operating suites, keyboards, monitors and work stations on wheels. By using UVC light, there are no cleaning chemicals and no fumes, which is better for the hospital’s healing environment."