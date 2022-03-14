State commission seeking public input to shape future of Indiana public health services

Northwest Indiana residents will have the opportunity next week to tell state leaders how they believe public health services should be provided in the future.

The 15-member Governor's Public Health Commission is touring the Hoosier State seeking public input on the strengths and weaknesses of Indiana's current public health system, along with recommendations for change.

The commission's sole Northwest Indiana stop is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 25 at Calumet College of St. Joseph, 2400 New York Ave., Whiting.

The panel, led by former State Health Commissioner Dr. Judy Monroe and former state Sen. Luke Kenley, R-Noblesville, is particularly interested in opinions relating to public health funding, workforce, emergency preparedness, governance and structure, data and information, and the integration of childhood and adolescent health services.

Region residents attending the Whiting meeting can speak about any of those topics to the commission for up to three minutes.

Public comment also may be submitted online through the survey link on the commission's website: in.gov/gphc.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb established the commission last summer to take a focused look at whether the public health systems Indiana has relied on for the past 140 years need updating to position the state for success over the next 100 years.

"This review, coupled with our ongoing commitment to improve key health indicators, will best position Indiana to be a great state to live, work, play and invest in and grow a healthy workforce," Holcomb said.

Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said the COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated the need the modernize Indiana’s public health system.

She said the commission is leading that effort by taking a deep look at major issues relating to public health in Indiana and making recommendations for action by the 2023 General Assembly.

"Indiana’s public health workforce is made up of some of the most dedicated people you will ever encounter. They truly care about their communities and have worked tirelessly to protect Hoosiers," Box said.

"They deserve our heartfelt thanks, and they deserve our help. Determining what that help should look like is the goal of this commission."

