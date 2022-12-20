State funding expands infant-mortality prevention program in Northwest Indiana

An organization working to reduce infant mortality in Northwest Indiana by providing at-home nurse visits to eligible pregnant women and new mothers soon will be able to serve even more families.

Goodwill Industries of Michiana has received a $2.9 million grant from the Indiana Department of Health to expand Nurse-Family Partnership services in Lake County, LaPorte County and beyond.

Indiana’s Nurse-Family Partnership program sends specially educated nurses to visit young, first-time mothers-to-be early in their pregnancies and through the child’s second birthday, addressing health and socioeconomic factors that can affect maternal and infant health outcomes.

The state health agency awarded $10 million in grants made possible by Senate Enrolled Act 2, which was approved in August by the General Assembly in conjunction with Senate Enrolled Act 1, a near-total ban on abortion in the state.

“Nurse-Family Partnership is an important partner in Indiana’s efforts to improve infant and maternal health, and we are grateful to our state legislators for investing in this work so that we can expand these vital services statewide,” said Dr. Kris Box, state health commissioner.

Data show that Indiana has one of the highest infant-mortality rates among the 50 states. In 2021, 6.7 of every 1,000 children born in Indiana, or about 500 babies in total, died before reaching their first birthdays.

Babies die for any number of complex reasons. Many were delivered prematurely or low weight. Poverty, stress, nutrition, pollution and access to health care can be contributing factors.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has set a goal of Indiana having the lowest infant-mortality rate in the Midwest by 2024.

