 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

State funding expands infant-mortality prevention program in Northwest Indiana

  • 0
Gov. Holcomb signs infant mortality bill

Gov. Eric Holcomb signs a new law that aims to curb infant mortality in Indiana during a 2019 ceremony at the Nurse-Family Partnership offices in Merrillville. The Indiana Department of Health recently awarded a $2.9 million grant to Goodwill Industries of Michiana to expand the program that provides at-home nurse visits to pregnant women and new mothers in Lake and LaPorte counties.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

An organization working to reduce infant mortality in Northwest Indiana by providing at-home nurse visits to eligible pregnant women and new mothers soon will be able to serve even more families.

Goodwill Industries of Michiana has received a $2.9 million grant from the Indiana Department of Health to expand Nurse-Family Partnership services in Lake County, LaPorte County and beyond.

Indiana’s Nurse-Family Partnership program sends specially educated nurses to visit young, first-time mothers-to-be early in their pregnancies and through the child’s second birthday, addressing health and socioeconomic factors that can affect maternal and infant health outcomes.

Lake County's infant mortality rates exceed state averages, and that gap only grows when considering rates among minority women. Here's how a new public awareness campaign is looking to help.

The state health agency awarded $10 million in grants made possible by Senate Enrolled Act 2, which was approved in August by the General Assembly in conjunction with Senate Enrolled Act 1, a near-total ban on abortion in the state.

People are also reading…

“Nurse-Family Partnership is an important partner in Indiana’s efforts to improve infant and maternal health, and we are grateful to our state legislators for investing in this work so that we can expand these vital services statewide,” said Dr. Kris Box, state health commissioner.

Data show that Indiana has one of the highest infant-mortality rates among the 50 states. In 2021, 6.7 of every 1,000 children born in Indiana, or about 500 babies in total, died before reaching their first birthdays.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

Babies die for any number of complex reasons. Many were delivered prematurely or low weight. Poverty, stress, nutrition, pollution and access to health care can be contributing factors.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has set a goal of Indiana having the lowest infant-mortality rate in the Midwest by 2024.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

MacKenzie Scott Unveils New Website That Chronicles Donations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts