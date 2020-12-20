 Skip to main content
State program provides misdemeanor criminals access to mental health, addiction treatment
alert top story urgent

State program provides misdemeanor criminals access to mental health, addiction treatment

Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

Lake County is among 26 Indiana counties participating in a pilot program to connect individuals charged with or convicted of misdemeanor crimes to mental health or addiction treatment.

Previously, Indiana's "Recovery Works" program, which uses vouchers to provide access to the necessary treatment at an approved provider, only was available to Hoosiers facing a felony charge or following a felony conviction.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration said expanding the program on a trial basis to include people accused of misdemeanors will help reduce recidivism and encourage recovery.

"Recovery Works is a model program: collaborative, evidence based and driven by data and outcomes," said Jay Chaudhary, director of the FSSA's Division of Mental Health and Addiction.

"We are thrilled for this opportunity to expand crucial services to the misdemeanant population and are confident that the outcomes will be equally positive."

Statewide, 20 treatment providers and recovery residences are participating in the pilot program, including Infinity Counseling and Wellness, of Merrillville; Lakeside Behavioral Solutions, of Hammond; and Planted Seed Ministries, of Merrillville.

Eligible individuals will be identified by Lake County criminal justice agencies that will refer them to one of the participating treatment centers.

Ultimately, the post-treatment outcomes of people participating in the pilot program will be compared to misdemeanor offenders elsewhere in the state to determine whether the program should be expanded across Indiana.

"This pilot program is critical in reducing the disproportionate number of persons with mental health and substance use disorders that are entering our justice-involved settings," said Douglas Huntsinger, Indiana's drug czar.

"Recovery Works is one way we're trying to address this societal issue. The hope is that by increasing access to treatment and wraparound services, we're able to reduce recidivism and future involvement in the justice system, while also helping a person sustain their recovery."

