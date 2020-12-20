State program provides misdemeanor criminals access to mental health, addiction treatment

Lake County is among 26 Indiana counties participating in a pilot program to connect individuals charged with or convicted of misdemeanor crimes to mental health or addiction treatment.

Previously, Indiana's "Recovery Works" program, which uses vouchers to provide access to the necessary treatment at an approved provider, only was available to Hoosiers facing a felony charge or following a felony conviction.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration said expanding the program on a trial basis to include people accused of misdemeanors will help reduce recidivism and encourage recovery.

"Recovery Works is a model program: collaborative, evidence based and driven by data and outcomes," said Jay Chaudhary, director of the FSSA's Division of Mental Health and Addiction.

"We are thrilled for this opportunity to expand crucial services to the misdemeanant population and are confident that the outcomes will be equally positive."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Statewide, 20 treatment providers and recovery residences are participating in the pilot program, including Infinity Counseling and Wellness, of Merrillville; Lakeside Behavioral Solutions, of Hammond; and Planted Seed Ministries, of Merrillville.