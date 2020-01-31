State rolls out free e-cigarette quit text program for teens and young adults

The state has rolled out a new program to encourage teens and young adults to quit vaping and e-cigarettes with reassuring and informative text messages.

The Indiana State Department of Health and Truth Initiative launched the This is Quitting text message program. Young people who want to quit can text "Indiana" to 88709 and get ongoing advice about how to stop, receiving at least one support text per day for at least 60 days after their "quit date."

“Teen vaping has reached epidemic proportions in Indiana and across the U.S.,” Indiana State Health Commissioner Kris Box said. “While we’d like to see a world where no young person uses these products, the reality is that e-cigarette use in Indiana middle and high school students has increased more than 350% since 2012. We have to meet our youth where they are comfortable to help them quit, and texting is a proven way to do that.”

The program was rolled out in other states last year. It has since enrolled nearly 100,000 teens and young adults nationwide. The Truth Initiative said about 60% of users thus far reported having stopped or at least reduced their vaping in just two weeks.