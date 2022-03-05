Statewide improvements continue as color-coded map makes major shift, COVID data shows

Several Indiana counties continue to shift to the yellow and blue designations on the color-coded map indicating the rate of COVID-19 infection in Indiana residents, with 22 counties currently in the best blue designations.

The color-coded classifications for Indiana's 92 counties currently has no counties the red rating for the first time in 2022. The red rating indicates an uncontrolled spread of coronavirus, which is classified as 200 or more positive cases per every 100,000 residents.

Currently, 5 counties are in the orange rating, and 65 are in the yellow rating.

Lake County is currently in the blue rating, with Porter, LaPorte, Jasper and Newton counties remaining in the yellow rating, indicating 10 to 99 new cases per 100,000 residents each week.

State health records indicate a total of 677 Hoosiers were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday in Indiana, according to the Indiana Department of Health. A month ago on Feb. 5, it was reported that a total of 2,303 Hoosiers had been hospitalized.

Currently 6.2% of ICU beds are in use by coronavirus patients with 18.5% of ICU beds in the state available.

As of Friday, a total of 21 more people died from COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana in a one-week period, according to data from the Indiana Department of Health.

Statistics updated Friday showed that there have been a total of 1,703 coronavirus-attributed deaths in Lake County, 529 in Porter County, 350 in LaPorte County, 66 in Newton County and 137 in Jasper County.

In a one-week period, Lake County reported 11 new deaths, Porter County reported six new deaths, LaPorte County recorded three more and Jasper County had one additional death.

In total, COVID-19 has killed a total of 22,110 Hoosiers since the start of the pandemic, indicating an additional 188 deaths statewide in the last seven days, Friday data showed.

Across state lines, a total of 7,789 residents in Calumet City and 6,774 residents in Lansing have tested positive for the virus.

Records show that 56.6% of Hoosiers age 5 and up, the state's eligible population, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including 55.8% of eligible Lake County residents, 61.5% in Porter County, 56.3% in LaPorte County, 41.2% in Newton County and 46.3% in Jasper County.

So far, a total of 1,719,412 people have received a booster shot statewide.

A complete list of COVID-19 vaccine sites is available online at ourshot.in.gov.

