Statewide initiative seeking more breast milk donors coming to Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — A statewide effort to obtain more breast milk for Hoosier babies in need is coming Tuesday to Northwest Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Health and The Milk Bank are hosting a milk drive at the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana in Merrillville.

The Every Ounce Counts initiative aims to increase both immediate and long-term milk donations by providing convenient opportunities for milk donors to help improve infant health and save lives.

Donor milk is especially needed in Indiana due in part to the nationwide infant formula shortage and because breastfeeding rates in the Hoosier State are lower than the national average.

"In the absence of a mother’s own milk, pasteurized donor human milk offers optimal nutrition, easy digestibility and immunologic protection against diseases," said Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner.

The Merrillville milk drive will enable interested donors to complete their blood draw — an important safety measure — and make their first donation at one convenient event.

Potential donors can obtain additional information about donating milk and register in advance online at themilkbank.org.

The first Every Ounce Counts event July 26 in Lafayette collected 4,100 ounces of human milk, or enough to provide 12,300 feedings to fragile babies in neonatal intensive care units.

"More than 1,000 milk donors step forward every year to make sure all babies have their best chance to survive and thrive. Over the last month, we’ve seen an 89% surge in demand and more than 200% increase in medical relief requests," said Freedom Kolb, The Milk Bank executive director.

Hoosier families in need of breast milk may contact 317-536-1670 to discuss their situation or visit The Milk Bank website to begin the sign-up process.