 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Steelworkers injured in accident at Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor
breaking urgent

Steelworkers injured in accident at Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor

Steelworkers injured in accident at Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor

Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor is seen in East Chicago.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

Steelworkers were injured in an industrial accident at Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor West in East Chicago last week.

U.S. steel mills shipped 7.95 million tons of steel in March, the most recent month for which data is available, according to the Washington D.C.-based trade association the American Iron and Steel Institute. That's an 18% increase as compared to the 6.73 million tons shipped in February and a 1.9% increase from the 7.8 million tons shipped in March 2020.

A stacker reclaimer, a massive bulk material handling machine that piles raw materials like iron ore and limestone into huge stockpiles, collapsed May 17. The incident took place at the #4 Blast Furnace at the former LTV Steel Mill on the west side of the sprawling Indiana Harbor steelmaking complex.

"The IH4 blast furnace stacker reclaimer collapsed while employees were conducting a maintenance activity. Two employees who were working on the equipment sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at a local hospital and released," Cleveland-Cliffs spokesperson Patricia Persico said. "An investigation has been initiated by Cleveland-Cliffs and it includes representatives from the United Steelworkers. No additional details are available at this time."

United Steelworkers District 7 Director Mike Millsap posted on social media that it was fortunate no one was killed.

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

"We had a bad accident at Cliffs West Side Indiana Harbor Plant Local Union 1011," he said. "We had members get hurt when the stacker reclaimer collapsed, which appears to be due to a structural issue. We are thankful that we had no fatalities and what appears to be no life-threatening injuries. We are praying for a speedy recovery for our members and their families."

The union local summoned a representative from the USW's Health, Safety and Environment Department to come investigate what happened and how it could be prevented from happening again.

The condition of the injured workers was not immediately available.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you should start saving for retirement in your twenties

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts