Steelworkers injured in accident at Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor

A stacker reclaimer, a massive bulk material handling machine that piles raw materials like iron ore and limestone into huge stockpiles, collapsed May 17. The incident took place at the #4 Blast Furnace at the former LTV Steel Mill on the west side of the sprawling Indiana Harbor steelmaking complex.

"The IH4 blast furnace stacker reclaimer collapsed while employees were conducting a maintenance activity. Two employees who were working on the equipment sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at a local hospital and released," Cleveland-Cliffs spokesperson Patricia Persico said. "An investigation has been initiated by Cleveland-Cliffs and it includes representatives from the United Steelworkers. No additional details are available at this time."

United Steelworkers District 7 Director Mike Millsap posted on social media that it was fortunate no one was killed.