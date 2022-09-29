Stroke Symposium planned at St. Mary Medical Center

St. Mary Medical Center will host a symposium next month on the fifth leading cause death in the United States. The “Time is Brain” stroke symposium is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 13 at Community Healthcare System's medical center at 1500 S. Lake Park Ave., Hobart.

Free health screenings, vendor booths and continental breakfast will be offered at 8 a.m. Then, emergency medicine physician Lauren Rutili, neurologist Mark Simaga, and cardiologist Kais Yehyawi will make presentations on various topics and stroke patients will share personal stories of defeating the disease, which is the leading cause of disability in the United States.

The American Heart Association estimates 80% of strokes can be prevented by maintaining a healthy lifestyle and controlling risk factors like quitting smoking.

"If you or someone you care for smokes or vapes, please seek help. St. Mary Medical Center offers cessation classes, and QuitNowIndiana.com has free tools to help you be successful," Comunity Health said in a press release. "Move more. Active adults are 25 to 30% less likely to suffer a stroke. Keep blood pressure in control. High blood pressure, or hypertension, is the leading cause of strokes."

Attendees also will learn about the importance of eating healthily, maintaining weight and following a DASH or Mediterranean diet. Presenters will cover matters like early monitoring, including of weight, lifestyle and blood pressure, which experts say is crucial in prevention since 10% of strokes are suffered by those under 50 years old.

The Stroke Symposium also will have vendor booths with screenings and educational materials on stroke detection and treatment.

The event is free and open to the public. To register, call 219-836-3477.