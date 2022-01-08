Substantial COVID-19 hospitalizations persist though first week of new year, data shows

The number of ICU beds available in Indiana continues to shrink as the increase in coronavirus cases continues to strain hospitals throughout the state.
State health records show a total of 3,303 Hoosiers were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the Indiana Department of Health. Currently 36.1% of ICU beds are in use by coronavirus patients with only 9.9% of ICU beds in the state available.
In total, COVID-19 has killed 18,959 Hoosiers since the start of the pandemic, Friday data showed.
This includes a total of 1,394 deaths in Lake County, 447 in Porter County, 296 in LaPorte County, 58 in Newton County and 108 in Jasper County, as of Friday.
The color-coded classifications for Indiana's 92 counties has 48 counties in the worst-possible red rating and 44 in the orange designation, with none of the counties in the blue or yellow designations, showing a continuing increase of infections.
The worst-possible red rating indicates an uncontrolled spread of coronavirus, which is classified as 200 or more positive cases per every 100,000 residents.
Currently Lake County, Porter County, LaPorte County, Jasper County and Newton County are all in the red rating.
Across state lines, a total of 6,945 residents in Calumet City and 5,969 residents in Lansing have tested positive for the virus.
State health officials are urging Hoosiers age 5 and up to reduce their chances of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death by getting vaccinated against COVID-19, or by getting a COVID-19 booster shot for those previously vaccinated, as soon as possible.
The free COVID-19 vaccine is available, in most cases without an appointment, at 1,488 locations across the state, including retail pharmacies, health clinics and hospitals.
Records show more than 3.57 million Hoosiers age 5 and up, or 59.5% of the state's eligible population, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including 53% of eligible Lake County residents, 59.4% in Porter County, 54.2% in LaPorte County, 40% in Newton County and 44.7% in Jasper County.
So far, a total of 1,457,759 people have received a booster shot statewide.
A complete list of COVID-19 vaccine sites is available online at ourshot.in.gov.