Sunscreen, insect repellent and other sound practices help keep summer adventures safe

For kids, summer can be a carefree time of fun in the sun. For parents, it’s not quite as carefree. There’s a lot to keep in mind to ensure that kids stay safe and healthy during the summer. Two local pediatricians offered some thoughts on how to prevent unpleasantries and injuries that can put a damper on summer.
One of the biggest concerns of the season is protection from the sun. “Spending time outdoors in the summer is healthy and fun for children and their families, but it is important to protect everyone’s skin and eyes from the sun,” said Dr. Lindsey Cox, pediatrician with Kids First Pediatrics on 30. She emphasized the importance of staying covered as much as possible with wide-brimmed hats, lightweight pants and long sleeves and applying and then re-applying sunblock every two hours when outside for extended periods.
“While sunlight has some health benefits like helping us make vitamin D, too much of a good thing can cause damage to our skin like premature aging, burns and skin cancer,” said Dr. Eugene Lin, a physician in Internal Medicine and Pediatrics with Franciscan Health. “As a result, it is best to prevent the damage. It is best to avoid peak sun hours between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Infants under 6 months of age should avoid direct sun exposure.”
Lin suggests dressing kids in a light, long-sleeved clothing, using sunscreen of SPF 30 or higher and applying before going outside and reapplying over the course of the day. “It is especially important to reapply if you are going to be around water or sweating. If your child does get sun burned, you can give ibuprofen for pain and put cold towels, calamine lotion or aloe vera products on their burn to keep them comfortable. For those with extensive or severe burns, I would recommend seeing a medical provider.”
The heat itself also can cause health issues that include dehydration, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke, said Cox. And the hotter it is, the greater the need to drink fluids and seek some shade.
“Heat-related illness can be prevented with careful planning of outdoor activities,” said Cox. That includes scheduling outside time early in the morning or later in the afternoon, taking frequent water breaks, wearing lightweight and breathable clothing and working in an opportunity to cool off in shade or air conditioning.
Other threats come in the form of insect bites, and both doctors recommend an insect repellent with DEET. Lin also reminds parents of children with known allergies to stinging insects to keep an epinephrine auto injector with them at all times. “Since the epinephrine auto injectors are damaged if they get too cold or hot, they should always be stored at room temperature and never left in a car. If it needs to be stored in a car, it should be stored in a cooler without an ice pack,” said Lin.
“Most of the time bee stings are not life threatening unless they occur in patients who are severely allergic or when the bite occurs in the throat where swelling in the throat can cut off the patient’s air supply. As a result, it is important to keep your food and drinks covered to prevent stinging insects from climbing into your drink or food where they might be ingested by mistake leading to a bite in the throat or airway,” he continued. “If a bee comes close to you, just move away and keep your mouth and nose covered with your hands to prevent them from biting you in the throat. Avoid swatting at them and agitating them.”
Even summer activities such as riding bikes or skateboards can pose a threat. But helmets and elbow and knee padding can minimize damage from a fall or crash. “I would also remind everyone of the importance of wearing a well-fitted helmet, with the strap pulled snug to the chin, when biking, roller skating, scootering, skateboarding, etc,” said Cox. “Also, no matter how strong a swimmer a child may be, all children must have supervision by an adult that stays within arm’s reach while they are in the water.”