Sunscreen, insect repellent and other sound practices help keep summer adventures safe

The heat itself also can cause health issues that include dehydration, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke, said Cox. And the hotter it is, the greater the need to drink fluids and seek some shade.

“Heat-related illness can be prevented with careful planning of outdoor activities,” said Cox. That includes scheduling outside time early in the morning or later in the afternoon, taking frequent water breaks, wearing lightweight and breathable clothing and working in an opportunity to cool off in shade or air conditioning.

Other threats come in the form of insect bites, and both doctors recommend an insect repellent with DEET. Lin also reminds parents of children with known allergies to stinging insects to keep an epinephrine auto injector with them at all times. “Since the epinephrine auto injectors are damaged if they get too cold or hot, they should always be stored at room temperature and never left in a car. If it needs to be stored in a car, it should be stored in a cooler without an ice pack,” said Lin.