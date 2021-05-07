Superior Ambulance donation allows Franciscan to buy home monitoring kits for COVID patients

Superior Ambulance donated $15,000 to Franciscan Health Foundation so it could get home monitoring kits for patients recovering from coronavirus.
The donation to Franciscan Health Foundation’s COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Fund will cover more than 500 kits to allow COVID-19 patients to recover at home, which medical leaders say makes a huge difference in their care.
“We have been able to purchase pulse oximeters and thermometers, which are part of a kit provided to COVID patients who are being sent home after evaluation and treatment in the emergency room, urgent care or receiving treatment in the hospital. This helps them closely monitor their condition at home, recover faster and return for further care if parameters decline,” Franciscan Health Michigan City Vice President of Medical Affairs Anil Chawla said.
Superior Ambulance has taken more than 45,000 coronavirus-positive patients to hospitals in the Midwest over the course of the pandemic.
"We are grateful for our over 20-year partnership with Franciscan Health and are very happy that we have been able to continue providing medical and philanthropic support to the System," said Mary Franco, vice president of Superior Air-Ground Ambulance Service Inc.
The ambulance service, which operates in Northwest Indiana and the greater Chicagoland area, has made many donations over the years, Franciscan Health Foundation Executive Director Rick Peltier said.
“Superior Ambulance has been a loyal philanthropic partner since 2009 and has contributed nearly $120,000 to our Franciscan Health Foundation. This transformational giving has created an incredible impact for our most vulnerable patient population. We are truly grateful for Superior’s medical & charitable commitment to improving the health of our communities,” he said.
This donation will help improve patient care during the pandemic, Franciscan Health Crown Point Vice President of Medical Affairs Erik Mikaitis said.
“Superior’s generous gift is deeply appreciated by our Crown Point team and will be used, in part, to supplement equipment for our current Remote Patient Monitoring program," he said. "The remaining funds will help us build upon our current process by leveraging Bluetooth connected devices allowing us to provide our patients with an individualized care plan.”
Remote monitoring has taken off during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Thank you so much for this generous gift. It is greatly appreciated, and it will be utilized to its fullest potential in the management of COVID patients during this difficult pandemic,” Vice President of Medical Affairs for Franciscan Health Dyer, Hammond and Munster Ibrahim Zabaneh said. “This donation will help us build and maintain our monitoring program, hoping to improve the patient’s quality of care.”
For more information, visit FranciscanHealthFoundation.org/covid-19 or call (219) 661-3401.