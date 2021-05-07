Superior Ambulance donation allows Franciscan to buy home monitoring kits for COVID patients

Superior Ambulance donated $15,000 to Franciscan Health Foundation so it could get home monitoring kits for patients recovering from coronavirus.

The donation to Franciscan Health Foundation’s COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Fund will cover more than 500 kits to allow COVID-19 patients to recover at home, which medical leaders say makes a huge difference in their care.

“We have been able to purchase pulse oximeters and thermometers, which are part of a kit provided to COVID patients who are being sent home after evaluation and treatment in the emergency room, urgent care or receiving treatment in the hospital. This helps them closely monitor their condition at home, recover faster and return for further care if parameters decline,” Franciscan Health Michigan City Vice President of Medical Affairs Anil Chawla said.

Superior Ambulance has taken more than 45,000 coronavirus-positive patients to hospitals in the Midwest over the course of the pandemic.

"We are grateful for our over 20-year partnership with Franciscan Health and are very happy that we have been able to continue providing medical and philanthropic support to the System," said Mary Franco, vice president of Superior Air-Ground Ambulance Service Inc.