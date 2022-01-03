Surging COVID-19 case count continues through New Year's weekend, data show

That includes 2,648 new weekend COVID-19 cases just in Lake County, 684 in Porter County, and 414 in LaPorte County.

The high weekend case count comes after Indiana had a record daily total of 11,593 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, followed by another 11,583 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to state health records.

In comparison, Indiana recorded fewer than 9,000 COVID-19 cases for the entire month of June 2021, records show.

Hospitals in Indiana are nearly at or above capacity with 3,164 Hoosiers hospitalized because of COVID-19 Sunday, just shy of the peak of 3,460 COVID-19 hospitalizations tallied on Nov. 30, 2020.

Data show only 13 intensive care unit (ICU) hospital beds were vacant in Northwest Indiana Sunday. Though that's actually up from the six empty ICU beds available in the Region Wednesday.

There currently are zero available ICU beds in the Lafayette region, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The state health agency did not immediately report the number of new COVID-19 deaths over the New Year's weekend.