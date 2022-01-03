Surging COVID-19 case count continues through New Year's weekend, data show

The latest surge of COVID-19 infections in Northwest Indiana and across the Hoosier State shows no signs of letting up — and it's even forced at least one business to temporarily shut down for deep cleaning.
The Hammond Super Walmart store, located at 7850 Cabela Drive, locked its doors Sunday afternoon for COVID-19 sanitation purposes and remained closed all day Monday. The retailer is due to reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
"Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and health experts," said Ashley Nolan, Walmart spokeswoman.
"When the store reopens Tuesday, we will continue conducting associate health assessments, and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings."
Data released Monday by the Indiana Department of Health show 20,584 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 between Friday and Sunday — despite limited testing opportunities due to the New Year's holiday and severe winter weather.
That includes 2,648 new weekend COVID-19 cases just in Lake County, 684 in Porter County, and 414 in LaPorte County.
The high weekend case count comes after Indiana had a record daily total of 11,593 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, followed by another 11,583 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to state health records.
In comparison, Indiana recorded fewer than 9,000 COVID-19 cases for the entire month of June 2021, records show.
Hospitals in Indiana are nearly at or above capacity with 3,164 Hoosiers hospitalized because of COVID-19 Sunday, just shy of the peak of 3,460 COVID-19 hospitalizations tallied on Nov. 30, 2020.
Data show only 13 intensive care unit (ICU) hospital beds were vacant in Northwest Indiana Sunday. Though that's actually up from the six empty ICU beds available in the Region Wednesday.
There currently are zero available ICU beds in the Lafayette region, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
The state health agency did not immediately report the number of new COVID-19 deaths over the New Year's weekend.
But the coronavirus already has claimed more than 19,000 Hoosier lives since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the state on March 6, 2020.
State and local health officials are continuing to recommend Hoosiers age 5 and older get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible to minimize their risk of contracting, getting seriously ill, or dying because of the virus.
The free vaccine is available at more than 1,400 retail pharmacies, health clinics and hospitals across the state — often without an appointment. A full list of vaccine sites is online at ourshot.in.gov.
Since the start of the pandemic, unvaccinated individuals have accounted for 96.8% of Indiana's nearly 1.3 million total COVID-19 infections, 99.94% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 99.97% of the state's COVID-19 deaths, according to the Indiana Department of Health.