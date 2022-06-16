 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Swanson Center adds new practitioners

Nurse Practitoner Jennifer Jiminez and Psychiatrist Joseph Fanelli

 Joseph S. Pete

The Swanson Center in LaPorte County added two new mental health practitioners who have long worked in tandem with each other.

The community mental health center, which provides mental and behavioral health services at its offices in Michigan City and LaPorte, added Psychiatrist Joseph Fanelli and Nurse Practitioner Jennifer Jiminez.

“We are thrilled that Dr. Fanelli and Jen Jimenez have joined us at Swanson Center. They both have outstanding clinical skills and an impeccable reputation for providing the best psychiatric care for their patients, said Dan Peck, CEO of Swanson Center. “Their compassion and energy are truly compelling. They will make a huge difference in our community.”

Fanelli studied psychiatry at Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke’s Medical Center in Chicago, earning his medical degree at the Chicago Medical School at the Rosalind Franklin Unversity of Medicine and Science in Chicago.

His interests include treating new onset illness, resistant psychiatric illness, and hard-to-treat cases. He has conducted many clinical research trials and worked in both inpatient and outpatient settings.

Fanelli said he is “looking forward to extending my efforts at treating those who suffer with complex illness to LaPorte County and beyond.”

Jiminez earned degrees at Loyola University in Chicago, Indiana University in South Bend and Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis.

She is bilingual and fluent in Spanish. She has worked in primary care, family practice and inpatient and outpatient mental health facilities.

"I am excited to be working in her own community," she said. “I feel I can make a great impact in changing the face of mental health care in LaPorte County.”

They have worked together in collaboration over the last few years.

To make an appointment, call 219-879-4621 or 219-362-2145.

For more information, visit www.swansoncenter.org.

