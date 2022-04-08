 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Therapy dogs return to Franciscan Health Munster after hiatus

Therapy dogs return to Franciscan Health Munster after hiatus

Dog in a stroller alert. Maggie and her handler, Becky Buchanan; Ruger and his handler, Jackie LaMantia; program coordinator Julie Canady; program volunteer Patty Sopata; and the Rev. Francis Tebbe take part in the pet therapy program at Franciscan Health Munster.

 Joseph S. Pete

Who let the dogs back in? 

Franciscan Health has brought back its pet therapy program to its Munster hospital after an extended hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Handlers Becky and Mike Buchanan brought the trained therapy dog Maggie, a fluffy three-legged Shih Tzu who gets carted around in a stroller, to cheer up and comfort patients at the hospital at 701 Superior Ave. in Munster. Maggie also visits patients at the Hospice of the Calumet Area and children's hospitals in Chicago. 

Jackie LaMantia introduced the convalescents at the Munster hospital to Ruger, who by all accounts was a very good boy.

“The patients’ reaction was wonderful, and the staff was really excited to see us. We had nothing but smiles,” said Julie Canady, pet therapy program coordinator and administrative assistant in the Franciscan Alliance marketing department.

Canady also participates with her therapy dog Meiko, a St. Bernard mix. The dogs in the pet therapy program, who are all certified by Therapy Dogs International or Alliance of Therapy Dogs, will continue to visit patients at the hospital every Wednesday.

The idea is to calm patients to aid in their recovery.

“Everyone enjoyed the visit — the first time since March 2020 — patients, staff, dogs and their handlers,” said the Rev. Francis Tebbe, director of mission services at Franciscan Health Dyer, Hammond and Munster.

Tags

Business Reporter

