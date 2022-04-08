Therapy dogs return to Franciscan Health Munster after hiatus

Who let the dogs back in?

Franciscan Health has brought back its pet therapy program to its Munster hospital after an extended hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Handlers Becky and Mike Buchanan brought the trained therapy dog Maggie, a fluffy three-legged Shih Tzu who gets carted around in a stroller, to cheer up and comfort patients at the hospital at 701 Superior Ave. in Munster. Maggie also visits patients at the Hospice of the Calumet Area and children's hospitals in Chicago.

Jackie LaMantia introduced the convalescents at the Munster hospital to Ruger, who by all accounts was a very good boy.

“The patients’ reaction was wonderful, and the staff was really excited to see us. We had nothing but smiles,” said Julie Canady, pet therapy program coordinator and administrative assistant in the Franciscan Alliance marketing department.

Canady also participates with her therapy dog Meiko, a St. Bernard mix. The dogs in the pet therapy program, who are all certified by Therapy Dogs International or Alliance of Therapy Dogs, will continue to visit patients at the hospital every Wednesday.

The idea is to calm patients to aid in their recovery.

“Everyone enjoyed the visit — the first time since March 2020 — patients, staff, dogs and their handlers,” said the Rev. Francis Tebbe, director of mission services at Franciscan Health Dyer, Hammond and Munster.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.